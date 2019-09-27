Benelli Imperiale 400 pre-bookings open in India at Rs 4,000: Three colour options on this Royal Enfield rival

Benelli Imperiale 400 is closing in on its launch in India and the manufacturer today has opened bookings for the retro-styled motorcycle at Rs 4000. Interested buyer can book their Imperiale 400 online or at a dealership as well. First unveiled at the 2017 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, the Imperiale 400 will rival the likes of Royal Enfield Classic 350. It will be manufactured at the Italian brand's assembly facility near Hyderabad. The Imperiale will see the launch of a series of motorcycles eventually. Imperiale 400 will come with a 3-year/unlimited km warranty as standard and is offered in three colour options – Red, Black and Chrome.

The Imperiale 400 will come powered by a 373.5cc single-cylinder engine that makes 19 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 28 Nm of torque 3,500 rpm and is paired with a five-speed transmission. It'll get a double-cradle steel tubular chassis, telescopic forks up front and dual shocks at the rear. It weighs about 200 kg (kerb) and has a fuel tank capacity of 12 litres. It will come with ABS (anti-lock braking system) as standard equipment.

Braking on the Benelli Imperiale 400 is covered by disc brakes at both ends. A single 300mm unit with a 2-piston floating calliper at the front and a 240mm disc at the rear.

The latest offering from the Italian motorcycle manufacturer in India, Benelli Imperiale 400 will be a retro-styled cruiser. India has long had a love affair with the retro cruiser, a fact very evident in the massive popularity enjoyed by Royal Enfield motorcycles in the country. Considering this fact, Imperiale 400 should be able to gather a lot of attention. Benelli also launched the TRK 502 adventure tourer and Leoncino 500 in the country earlier this year.