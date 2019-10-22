Benelli Imperiale 400 launched at Rs 1.69 lakh: Free 2-year service for this Royal Enfield, Jawa rival!

Benelli today launched the Imperiale 400 in India, adding one more motorcycle to the expanding classic segment. Benelli Imperiale 400 at a starting price of Rs 1.69 lakh, ex-showroom for the silver colour is the first classic motorcycle launched by the brand in India. Black and red coloured versions are priced Rs 10,000 higher than the silver one. The motorcycle will take on the likes of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Jawa range. This segment is presently dominated by Royal Enfield almost entirely but increasingly new entrants are trying to take a slice of this growing pie.

The Benelli Imperiale 400 is powered by a 374 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine producing 21 ps @5,500 rpm and 29 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. The electronically fuel-injected engine sends its power to the rear wheel through a chain drive and a five-speed gearbox. Built around a double-cradle frame the Benelli Imperiale 400 sports 41 mm telescopic forks up front and preload-adjustable dual shock absorbers at the rear.

Sporting a classic design, the motorcycle's exhaust is finished in black with silver inserts, while the circular headlamp along with the teardrop fuel tank hold true to the classic design philosophy.

The Benelli Imperiale 400 comes with a 300mm disc and a two-piston floating calliper at the front and a 240mm disc with single-piston calliper at the rear, with dual-channel ABS. The spoked rims are sized 19 inches on the front and 18 inches at the back and are shod with 110/90 and 130/80 section tubed tyres.

Beyond the technical specifications, the Benelli Imperiale 400 does offer an impressive after-sales service and care package. The motorcycle comes with a standard three years unlimited kilometres warranty but more importantly, it offers free servicing for the first two years. After this duration, customers can opt for paid annual maintenance contracts, which are claimed to offer better value for money.

The Benelli Imperiale 400 can now be booked online or at any company dealership for Rs 4,000 and is available in three colours - red, silver and black. A detailed specification list has been provided below for easy and quick reference.