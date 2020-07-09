Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6 launched in India: Royal Enfield Classic 350 rival price increased

Bookings for the Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6 are now open at a token amount of 6,000. Interested customers can book the bike either through the company's official website or by visiting their nearest Benelli dealership. More details below.

Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.99 lakh(ex-showroom). That said, the company has raised the price of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 rivalling motorcycle by Rs 20,000. The company says that the deliveries of the Benelli Imperiale BS6 will commence starting the first week of August. Just like the outgoing BS4 model, the new one will also be available for sale in three colour options of Silver, Red and Black. The bookings for the Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6 are now open at a token amount of 6,000. Interested customers can book the motorcycle either through the company’s official website or by visiting their nearest Benelli dealership. Powering the Benelli Imperiale BS6 is a single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 20.7 hp and 29 Nm.

Watch our Benelli Imperiale 400 video review:

The company says that it is offering multiple after-sales service benefits to the buyers of the Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6. These include access to an exclusive Riding Community called Imperiale Raiders. Moreover, the company is also offering a 3-Year Unlimited km warranty with the bike. You also get complimentary service for the first two years covering 5 Periodic Maintenance Services. In addition to these, you also get pick and drop service along with 24×7 Road Side Assistance.

Speaking on the launch of the Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6, Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India said that the company is delighted to introduce the BS-VI Benelli Imperiale 400. He adds that the premium retro cruiser became popular since the day it was launched and is a favourite amongst many classic motorcycling fanatics. He also stated that with the transition to BS6 norms, Benelli India is confident about strengthening the Imperiale brand further, establishing its identity in the entry-level classic motorcycling segment.

Stay tuned with us for more such updates.

