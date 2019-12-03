Benelli Imperiale 400 off to a flyer: Royal Enfield rival gets 4000+ bookings in 68 days

The Benelli Imperiale 400 is off to a great start. The Royal Enfield rivalling cruiser has received over 4,000 bookings in just 68 days. The most affordable motorcycle by the Italian bike manufacturer was launched in the country at a competitive price of Rs 1.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike started receiving a decent response once the company announced the commencement of bookings on 27th September. However, the figure saw a sharp incline when the company revealed the price of the motorcycle amidst the media rides. The day when the company announced the price of the motorcycle, the Benelli Imperiale 400 had already crossed 350 bookings and Express Drives was the first publication to report the same.

Watch our Benelli Imperiale 400 video review here:

Deliveries for the Imperiale have already started since Diwali and at some dealerships, there is a waiting period of close to a month. Powering the Benelli Imperiale 400 is a single-cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission. The engine is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 19hp and 28Nm. Braking duties on the Imperiale are taken care of with the help of 300mm disc brake up front along with a 240mm unit at the rear. The Imperiale is available in a total of three colour options. The Black and Maroon shades command Rs 10,000 more over the silver colour and hence, are priced at Rs 1.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Imperiale 400 primarily goes up against the likes of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Jawa in the segment. Royal Enfield has over 800 dealerships across India at present and Benelli, in comparison has just 24 touchpoints. The company aims to take this number to 30 by the end of this year and double the figure next year. While the initial response for the Imperiale 400 in India is great, the coming months will tell the complete story!

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!