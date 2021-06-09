Benelli’s first electric motorcycle? Chinese sister company unveils QJ7000D with 100-km range

Benelli's first electric motorcycle | The QJ7000D is a full-faired sports-style motorcycle with fairing similar to the QJ SFG600 which a traditional petrol-powered machine.

Qianjiang Motor, a two-wheeler manufacturer owned by Geely that is also the parent company of Benelli, took the wraps off its first-ever electric motorcycle, the QJ7000D. Expected to be sold solely in the Chinese market when the production version is rolled out, the QJ7000D could head to international markets as a Benelli offering, making it the Italian brand’s first-ever electric motorcycle as well.

The QJ7000D is a full-faired sports-style motorcycle with fairing similar to the QJ SFG600 which a traditional petrol-powered machine. The design includes a dual headlamp housing and a fuel-tank-shaped storage space meant for a helmet. As would a sports bike, the QJ7000D gets a high-set tail and a split-type seat.

It is powered by a mid-mounted electric motor that is fed by a 72V, 60 Ah battery pack. The company claims a range of 100 km and a top speed of 105 km/h. It gets a USD forks up front, a monoshock at the rear, discs at both ends, a fully digital TFT instrument panel, and alloy wheels.

There are so far no details about Qianjiang’s retail plan or when would it hit production. It could head to other markets worldwide under Benelli’s branding but with some tweaks to the design and specs. Benelli is said to be working on an affordable electric two-wheeler for the Indian market. It is, however, unlikely that it’ll be the QJ7000D or a rendition of it.

In February this year, Benelli launched the MY 2021 Imperiale 400 in India at Rs 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 374cc, single-cylinder engine paired with a five-speed manual gearbox, producing 21 ps and 29 Nm of torque. It also comes with a two-year unlimited km manufacturer warranty.

