Benelli considering a mass market electric two wheeler for India

Benelli, the Italian motorcycle manufacturer recently said that it is considering a mass-market electric two-wheeler for India in the wake of government's push for eco-friendly mobility. Benelli re-entered in India in January with a superbike with an aim of competing in the mass-market segment with a lower capacity product in addition to making India as a hub for export for such vehicles. Benelli's current portfolio comprises of 300cc to 600cc premium motorcycles with prices falling in-between the range of Rs 3 lakh to Rs 6 lakh.

Benelli India MD Vikash Jhabakh told reporters in an interaction that while doing his research, it became apparent, that that the Indian government saw the focus elsewhere in India's future with respect to electric mobility. They have also given certain timelines to go fully electric. Thus, Jhabakh said, "We also think now our investments are better off into the electric space. It seems to be the obvious future for the Indian market".

Talking about Benelli's electric vehicle plans and the launch timeline of the products in this space, he said the company is focusing its market research on electric two-wheelers in order to see what the possibilities for the company in this arena. He further added that Benelli already has electric mobility solutions in other parts of the world and could launch an electric two-wheeler in India within the next three years. However, this is going to depend on how the government's policies evolve.

He said the company hasn't changed its plans for manufacturing in India nor put on hold investments in the country. Instead, he said Benelli India is scaling up its production capacity at its Hyderabad plant to 20,000 units a year from 7,000 units per annum with a potential to take it up to 40,000 units. The company on Wednesday launched its bike Benelli Leoncino powered by 500cc engine priced at Rs 4.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Jhabakh said three more bikes will be launched during the remaining part of the year to take the total number of Benelli models in India to nine and three-four models will be launched next year.

In the next year, the focus of the company will be on 500 cc and below, he said, adding it was looking to enter the 250 cc segment in India. By the end of 2020, he said, Benelli India could have a range of bikes with price starting at Rs 2 lakh. So far, the company has sold around 1,000 units since January this year, Jhabakh said, adding it was looking to end the year with a total sales of around 2,000 units.

