Benelli announces tie-up with Mahavir Group: 7 new ‘Made in India’ Benellis arriving this fiscal

Benelli has made its comeback in the Indian market and this time, the Italian automaker has joined hands with Adishwar Auto Ride India that happens to be a subsidiary of Hyderabad based Mahavir Group. Previously, the company had partnered with DSK Motowheels but the JV came to an end as the latter has been facing financial troubles. With the new tie-up, the delayed launches by Benelli will hit the market this fiscal. The company will launch a total of seven new motorcycles in India in the financial year 2018-19 and the new launches will include the highly awaited Leoncino Scrambler and the TRK 520 adventure tourer. Also, Benelli will launch a total of 12 motorcycles from now by the end of 2019.

Benelli TRK 502

Benelli will also come up with a production facility near Hyderabad where Mahavir Group is based. The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana Government for the same. The new production facility will see Benelli locally assembling its motorcycles here that will eventually help it price them competitively in the market. The brand aims to increase its market share to 30 percent by the year 2021 that currently stands at 21 percent in the premium motorcycle segment. Benelli first entered India in the year 2014 and was one of the fastest growing premium motorcycle brands that showed a steady growth. As already mentioned, the tie-up between Benelli and the company's the then partner DSK Motowheels came to an end as the latter ran into financial problems.

Benelli Imperiale 400

Korea based Hyosung that also had a partnership with DSK Motowheels ended the tie up and has recently partnered with the Kinetic Group for its India operations. Benelli India MD Vikas Jhabakh said that the new TNT 300, 302R, and TNT 600i will reach the dealerships by October this year. Also, the new TRK 502 adventure tourer and its more off-road biased version TRK 502 X will make their presence felt by the coming festive season. The story does not end here as the new Leoncino will also be launched by the festive season in two variants namely Leoncino 500 and the Leoncino Trail. Royal Enfield's rival, the Benelli Imperiale 400 that was showcased at 2017 EICMA can also be a part of the company's launch plans for India. The company is clear that its customers and the 18 dealers need not worry as the company intends to continue its operations in India in the future.

Earlier, when Benelli launched its first products in India in the year 2015, it announced that it will assemble its bikes at its production facility in Wai, Maharashtra. Benelli has its India product line up ranging from 300cc to 1,130cc. That said, with a wide variety of products, the brand competes with the likes of players like Triumph, Harley-Davidson, Suzuki, Yamaha and Kawasaki in India. With the new tie-up, it looks like Benelli is back on track and with the aggressive product strategy, the Italian automaker has hinted that it is here to stay.