Benelli 502C India launch on July 29: Specs, features, expected price

Benelli seems to be highly impressed with Ducati and the 502C is styled similar to the brawnier Diavel 1260S.

By:July 28, 2021 4:42 PM
Benelli 502c

Benelli India is going to launch another two-wheeler tomorrow. The Benelli 502C cruiser is going to be launched here for the very first time. In a way, it is a new product portfolio for the bike maker as it ventures into the cruiser territory here. The bookings for the same were started a few days ago and Express Drives was the first to report about the about pricing of the bike – just shy of Rs 5.4 lakh, ex-showroom. Now, we hope Benelli sticks to this pricing though it seems as introductory. The Benelli pricing, as we have noticed in the past, depends on the colour options and the aforementioned cost is the inclusive of the same. The Benelli TRK502 as well as the Leoncino 500 share the engine with the 502C. This 500cc motor is good for 47.5hp of power and 46Nm. A 6-speed gearbox is paired to this motor.

Benelli seems to be highly impressed with Ducati and the 502C is styled similar to the brawnier Diavel 1260S. The first-gen Duke-styled LED headlight, the body panels and even the rear styling seems highly inspired. In terms of features, there are USD forks in the front whereas the rear boasts a pre-load adjustable monoshock. The instrument console is fully digital and there are double discs in the front wherein the rear gets a single disc. Both the brakes get ABS. Benelli India is also taking the Kawasaki approach with things wherein they have a cruiser, naked and ADV on the same platform.

The 502C will compete with the Kawasaki Vulcan S. The latter though has a higher power output and the Japanese bikemaker also has a higher presence in India than Benelli. It will be interesting to see how the Benelli offering cuts its own against such established competition.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Smart traffic systems to reduce travel time for city commuters: Aeris Communications

Smart traffic systems to reduce travel time for city commuters: Aeris Communications

Toyota's tiny electric car employed as ball boy at Tokyo Olympics 2021

Toyota's tiny electric car employed as ball boy at Tokyo Olympics 2021

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F gets another price hike: Upcoming 250F effect?

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F gets another price hike: Upcoming 250F effect?

Bajaj Chetak bookings reopen in Pune, Bengaluru: Price, booking steps explained

Bajaj Chetak bookings reopen in Pune, Bengaluru: Price, booking steps explained

Now order your Porsche 911, Panamera and more in custom colour combinations in India

Now order your Porsche 911, Panamera and more in custom colour combinations in India

Full 10-degree rear-wheel steering on Mercedes-Benz EQS available by subscription

Full 10-degree rear-wheel steering on Mercedes-Benz EQS available by subscription

Skoda-VW India invites applications for its Mechatronics 2021 training program

Skoda-VW India invites applications for its Mechatronics 2021 training program

Toyota India extends Vellfire, Camry hybrid battery warranty coverage by this much

Toyota India extends Vellfire, Camry hybrid battery warranty coverage by this much

WardWizard introduces mobile app for Joy electric bike range: Remote functions, geo-fence & more

WardWizard introduces mobile app for Joy electric bike range: Remote functions, geo-fence & more

Lower-priced Revolt RV1 electric bike to replace RV300: Launch timeline, expected price, details

Lower-priced Revolt RV1 electric bike to replace RV300: Launch timeline, expected price, details

25 percent BPCL fuel pumps to offer doorstep delivery of diesel in Delhi

25 percent BPCL fuel pumps to offer doorstep delivery of diesel in Delhi

Anand Mando eMobility JV to supply components for two and three-wheeler EV market

Anand Mando eMobility JV to supply components for two and three-wheeler EV market

Charge your EV as you drive: US state to test wireless charging highways

Charge your EV as you drive: US state to test wireless charging highways

BMW unveils three-wheeled electric cargo scooter that it won't sell

BMW unveils three-wheeled electric cargo scooter that it won't sell

Livinguard Tube Mask Lite review: Rider-friendly nose cover's pros and cons explained

Livinguard Tube Mask Lite review: Rider-friendly nose cover's pros and cons explained

2021 Tata Tiago NRG facelift teased: To launch next week

2021 Tata Tiago NRG facelift teased: To launch next week

Yamaha working on all-new electric platform: Waiting on stable EV policy in India

Yamaha working on all-new electric platform: Waiting on stable EV policy in India

Skoda Kushaq launch spurs dealership demand: Network across 100+ cities soon

Skoda Kushaq launch spurs dealership demand: Network across 100+ cities soon

Maruti Suzuki Swift prices hiked: Gets more expensive by this much

Maruti Suzuki Swift prices hiked: Gets more expensive by this much

Electric Vehicles Pollute As Much As ICE Cars Is a Myth: ICCT Study

Electric Vehicles Pollute As Much As ICE Cars Is a Myth: ICCT Study