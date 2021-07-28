Benelli 502C India launch on July 29: Specs, features, expected price

Benelli seems to be highly impressed with Ducati and the 502C is styled similar to the brawnier Diavel 1260S.

Benelli 502c

Benelli India is going to launch another two-wheeler tomorrow. The Benelli 502C cruiser is going to be launched here for the very first time. In a way, it is a new product portfolio for the bike maker as it ventures into the cruiser territory here. The bookings for the same were started a few days ago and Express Drives was the first to report about the about pricing of the bike – just shy of Rs 5.4 lakh, ex-showroom. Now, we hope Benelli sticks to this pricing though it seems as introductory. The Benelli pricing, as we have noticed in the past, depends on the colour options and the aforementioned cost is the inclusive of the same. The Benelli TRK502 as well as the Leoncino 500 share the engine with the 502C. This 500cc motor is good for 47.5hp of power and 46Nm. A 6-speed gearbox is paired to this motor.

Benelli seems to be highly impressed with Ducati and the 502C is styled similar to the brawnier Diavel 1260S. The first-gen Duke-styled LED headlight, the body panels and even the rear styling seems highly inspired. In terms of features, there are USD forks in the front whereas the rear boasts a pre-load adjustable monoshock. The instrument console is fully digital and there are double discs in the front wherein the rear gets a single disc. Both the brakes get ABS. Benelli India is also taking the Kawasaki approach with things wherein they have a cruiser, naked and ADV on the same platform.

The 502C will compete with the Kawasaki Vulcan S. The latter though has a higher power output and the Japanese bikemaker also has a higher presence in India than Benelli. It will be interesting to see how the Benelli offering cuts its own against such established competition.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.