Benelli 502c cruiser launched in India: Vulcan S rival’s price, specs, features

A new cruiser has entered the Indian market in the form of the Benelli 502. The bike comes with a twin-cylinder engine seen in some other similar capacity motorcycles from the manufacturer but has a very unique design language.

By:July 29, 2021 12:03 PM
Benelli 502c front left

Benelli India has just launched its all-new 502c cruiser at a price of Rs 4.98 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price, the 502c is pricier than two of its 500cc siblings – the TRK 502 and the Leoncino 500 with a price difference of over Rs 40,000. Express Drives was the first publication to report about the price of the motorcycle in its exclusive report. Bookings for the 502c are already underway for a minimum token amount of Rs 10,000.

Now going into the details of the motorcycle, starting with the appearance, the Benelli 502c gets a power cruiser design language. That said, from some angles, the bike actually looks like the Ducati Diavel 1260S to a limited extent. Needless to say, this reason would be good enough for some people to go for this purchase.

Benelli 502c will get a 500cc twin cylinder engine

Coming to the powertrain, the Benelli 502c cruiser is powered by a 500cc, parallel-twin engine mated to a six-speed transmission. This is the same engine that also powers the TRK 502 range and the Leoncino 500. The fuel-injected engine is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 47.5hp and 46Nm.

While the company has kept the power and torque figures the same, if there is any difference in the way that power is delivered is something that we will get to know after riding the bike. Talking of features, the Benelli 502c gets USD forks up front along with a pre-load adjustable monoshock. The instrument cluster is a fully digital unit and shows a decent amount of information. Braking is done with the help of front dual discs along with a single rear disc paired to a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System).

Benelli 502c Glossy Black

The Benelli 502c primarily rubs shoulders against the likes of the Kawasaki Vulcan S in the middleweight urban cruiser segment. However, it has to be noted that the latter offers around 13hp more and is also costlier by a few thousand rupees. Stay tuned with us as we bring the detailed first ride review of the Benelli 502c in the next few days.

