Benelli 502C cruiser gets its first price hike: New colour launched

Benelli India has launched a new colour scheme for its 502C cruiser motorcycle. The Italian two-wheeler maker has also increased its price and it now retails at Rs 5.20 lakh, ex-showroom.

Benelli India launched its all-new 502C cruiser motorcycle in July this year. The Benelli 502C was the first major launch from the house of the Italian two-wheeler manufacturer for the Indian market in 2021. Upon its launch, the Benelli 502C was priced at Rs 4.98 lakh, ex-showroom. However, the bikemaker has now increased the price of the motorcycle and it currently retails at Rs 5.20 lakh, ex-showroom.

Apart from the price hike, Benelli India has now also started offering a new colour scheme for the motorcycle. The Benelli 502C cruiser bike is now available in a new Glossy Black colour shade. Along with the newly introduced colour scheme, this cruiser motorcycle will be sold in old Matte Cognac Red and Matte Black colours too. The motorcycle doesn’t get any cosmetic or mechanical updates and it remains the same as before.

Talking about the powertrain, it gets the same engine that does its duty in some other Benelli motorcycles too, including the TRK 502, TRK 502X and Leoncino 500. Powering the Benelli 502C is a 500cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, in-line twin-cylinder engine. This motor churns out 46.8 hp of maximum power at 8,500 RPM and 46 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

In terms of features, it gets an all-digital instrument cluster that shows trip-related information. The motorcycle gets USD forks at the front and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, it features dual discs at the front and a single disc at the rear along with dual-channel ABS. It rides on 17-inch radial tubeless tyres. The new Benelli 502C rivals the likes of Kawasaki Vulcan S and Royal Enfield 650 Twins in India.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.