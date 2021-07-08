Benelli 502c bookings open for Rs 10,000: Royal Enfield and Kawasaki competitor to launch soon

The new middleweight cruiser from Benelli sports rather unique looks and a familiar twin-cylinder engine. Prices will be revealed once the bike is launched sometime around the end of this month.

By:Updated: Jul 08, 2021 3:28 PM
Benelli 502c Matte Cognac Red

Italian motorcycle manufacturer, Benelli has opened pre-bookings for their upcoming middleweight cruiser, 502c. Customers interested in getting the bike can book the bike offline or online for a token amount of Rs 10,00 and deliveries are expected to happen by next month. The Benelli 502c could launch by the end of July and once launched, it will give competition to the Kawasaki Vulcan S and Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 while being priced between the two. Our guess is that the latest cruiser from Benelli could cost just under Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Benelli 502c Glossy Black

 

The Benelli 502c has a rather unique styling thanks to the elongated fuel tank, LED headlamps that ook like upside-down horns, a curved seat and a short tail. It kind of remind us of another, meaner and mightier Italian motorcycle. The front fender is chopped and you get a double-barrel exhaust on the side. It will also get a fully digital instrument cluster and come in two colour options Matte Cognac Red and Glossy Black. 

Benelli 502c will get a 500cc twin cylinder engine

Powering the Benelli 502c will be a 500cc, twin cylinder, liquid cooled motor that will produce a peak power of 46.8hm and peak torque of 46Nm. This engine can also be seen in other 500cc Benelli motorcycles like the TRK 502 and the Leoncino 500 and produces the exact same power and torque figures. The engine will come mated to a 6-speed gearbox. 

Many people would be happy to hear that unlike many low slug cruisers, the Benelli 502c has a ground clearance of 210mm which will mean that the bike will be able to deal with most potholes and speedberakers without scarping the bottom. It will have a wheelbase of 1,600mm while the overall length will be 2,240mm. The bike will ride on 17-inch wheels with a 120/70 tyre at the front and a wide 160/60 at the back. Braking duties are taken care by dual 280mm disc brakes at the front and a single 240mm disc at the rear and dual channel ABS. 

Benellin 502c will come with an LED headlamp

Commenting on the announcement, Vikas Jhabakh, MD, Benelli India said, “We are thrilled to announce the official pre-bookings of Benelli 502c. Our Ultimate Urban Cruiser is a testimony of fine Italian design and thrilling performance. It marks the beginning of a new phase for the brand as we venture into an all-new segment of high-performance power cruisers. We are committed to introduce Benelli’s world-class superbikes to the Indian market in time for the brand purists and enthusiasts. We are offering a special 3-year unlimited KMS warranty to ensure peace of mind for the customers so that they can ride more and live every moment with their 502c.” 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

BMW R 1250 GS, R 1250 GS Adventure launched in India at starting price of Rs 20.45 lakh

BMW R 1250 GS, R 1250 GS Adventure launched in India at starting price of Rs 20.45 lakh

Base model of Hyundai Alcazar to come with UX Royale from JK Tyres

Base model of Hyundai Alcazar to come with UX Royale from JK Tyres

FADA vehicle registration data: All categories in green, but 28.32% below pre-COVID era numbers

FADA vehicle registration data: All categories in green, but 28.32% below pre-COVID era numbers

Magenta Power employs 100 Mahindra Treo Zor EVs across Bangalore for last mile delivery

Magenta Power employs 100 Mahindra Treo Zor EVs across Bangalore for last mile delivery

MS Dhoni Birthday: Ferrari, Audi, Kawasaki, Yamaha & more in this cricket star's collection

MS Dhoni Birthday: Ferrari, Audi, Kawasaki, Yamaha & more in this cricket star's collection

Tata Safari Road Test Review: What you think you want vs what you really want

Tata Safari Road Test Review: What you think you want vs what you really want

New All-black Tata Altroz, Nexon, Harrier Dark launched: Prices start at Rs 8.71 Lakh

New All-black Tata Altroz, Nexon, Harrier Dark launched: Prices start at Rs 8.71 Lakh

The new BMW 2 Series Coupe is everything we want: No massive front grille!

The new BMW 2 Series Coupe is everything we want: No massive front grille!

Ampere Magnus, Zeal electric scooters get Rs 27,000 price cut in Gujarat

Ampere Magnus, Zeal electric scooters get Rs 27,000 price cut in Gujarat

2021 Range Rover Evoque launched at Rs 64.12 lakh: New features and interior trim

2021 Range Rover Evoque launched at Rs 64.12 lakh: New features and interior trim

Bajaj Dominar 250 gets big price cut: New price of Gixxer 250 rival explained

Bajaj Dominar 250 gets big price cut: New price of Gixxer 250 rival explained

Big price hike for Royal Enfield Classic 350! All you need to know

Big price hike for Royal Enfield Classic 350! All you need to know

Auto OEMs have huge market share in India, yet they're performing very poorly: Nitin Gadkari

Auto OEMs have huge market share in India, yet they're performing very poorly: Nitin Gadkari

Formula One drops Australian GP from 2021 calendar: To announce new venue soon

Formula One drops Australian GP from 2021 calendar: To announce new venue soon

Nahak Motors starts bookings, home delivery of Garuda, Zippy electric bicycles: Price, all details

Nahak Motors starts bookings, home delivery of Garuda, Zippy electric bicycles: Price, all details

Hyundai Venue variant list revised: New S(O), SX(O) Executive trims introduced

Hyundai Venue variant list revised: New S(O), SX(O) Executive trims introduced

Rimac & Bugatti join forces to build hypercars of the future: End of IC engines for Bugatti?

Rimac & Bugatti join forces to build hypercars of the future: End of IC engines for Bugatti?

Revolt Motors introduces online vehicle tracking system for electric motorcycle delivery

Revolt Motors introduces online vehicle tracking system for electric motorcycle delivery

Heileo H100 electric bicycle launched with 7-gears, 80 km range & more

Heileo H100 electric bicycle launched with 7-gears, 80 km range & more

Latest price hikes push Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 & Svartpilen 250 beyond Rs 2 lakh 

Latest price hikes push Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 & Svartpilen 250 beyond Rs 2 lakh 