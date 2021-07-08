Benelli 502c bookings open for Rs 10,000: Royal Enfield and Kawasaki competitor to launch soon

The new middleweight cruiser from Benelli sports rather unique looks and a familiar twin-cylinder engine. Prices will be revealed once the bike is launched sometime around the end of this month.

Italian motorcycle manufacturer, Benelli has opened pre-bookings for their upcoming middleweight cruiser, 502c. Customers interested in getting the bike can book the bike offline or online for a token amount of Rs 10,00 and deliveries are expected to happen by next month. The Benelli 502c could launch by the end of July and once launched, it will give competition to the Kawasaki Vulcan S and Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 while being priced between the two. Our guess is that the latest cruiser from Benelli could cost just under Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Benelli 502c has a rather unique styling thanks to the elongated fuel tank, LED headlamps that ook like upside-down horns, a curved seat and a short tail. It kind of remind us of another, meaner and mightier Italian motorcycle. The front fender is chopped and you get a double-barrel exhaust on the side. It will also get a fully digital instrument cluster and come in two colour options Matte Cognac Red and Glossy Black.

Powering the Benelli 502c will be a 500cc, twin cylinder, liquid cooled motor that will produce a peak power of 46.8hm and peak torque of 46Nm. This engine can also be seen in other 500cc Benelli motorcycles like the TRK 502 and the Leoncino 500 and produces the exact same power and torque figures. The engine will come mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Many people would be happy to hear that unlike many low slug cruisers, the Benelli 502c has a ground clearance of 210mm which will mean that the bike will be able to deal with most potholes and speedberakers without scarping the bottom. It will have a wheelbase of 1,600mm while the overall length will be 2,240mm. The bike will ride on 17-inch wheels with a 120/70 tyre at the front and a wide 160/60 at the back. Braking duties are taken care by dual 280mm disc brakes at the front and a single 240mm disc at the rear and dual channel ABS.

Commenting on the announcement, Vikas Jhabakh, MD, Benelli India said, “We are thrilled to announce the official pre-bookings of Benelli 502c. Our Ultimate Urban Cruiser is a testimony of fine Italian design and thrilling performance. It marks the beginning of a new phase for the brand as we venture into an all-new segment of high-performance power cruisers. We are committed to introduce Benelli’s world-class superbikes to the Indian market in time for the brand purists and enthusiasts. We are offering a special 3-year unlimited KMS warranty to ensure peace of mind for the customers so that they can ride more and live every moment with their 502c.”

