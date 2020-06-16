Benelli 302R facelift launched in China: Expected launch, price of this Ninja 300 rival in India

There should be a Rs 15,000 hike over the BS4 model when the updated Benelli 302R goes on sale in a few months from now in the Indian market. The power has dropped a bit while the torque has increased.

By:Updated: Jun 16, 2020 4:56 PM

While Benelli India had clearly said that its new or rather updated BS6 product launches will be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its Chinese owners seem to have other thoughts for the local market. Benelli China has been showing off new products as well as launching them in the home country. However, while those all new products might be sometime away, the one closest to what we can expect in India has now been launched. The Benelli 302R facelift has been launched in China for Rs 3.51 lakh. This fully-faired motorcycle gets new paint schemes and generally looks a bit more attractive than before. This being said, there are no major changes on the face of it. This version of the Benelli 302R also features a cleaner engine than before. Given the current situation, we expect this model to be launched here by October this year.

First to the engine. It is still the 300cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled unit. The emission norms seem to have strangled the power rating with the number dropping to 35.3hp and 27Nm. In comparison, the older motor made 38.26hp and 26.5Nm. The gearbox is a 6-speed unit as well. Weight has gone up and while the previous model weighed 198kg, the new one is 6kg heavier. This must have got to do with the new catalytic converter in place. Ground clearance at 160mm surprisingly has gone up by 10mm when compared to the BS4 model. There are no other changes to the dimension or wheelbase.

The new paint schemes – Blue, Green, Red and White are the only external changes. The frame colour will match that of the paint palette. In India, the Benelli 302R will compete with the Kawasaki Ninja 300. It should be priced around Rs 3.25 lakh, considering that the BS4 retailed for Rs 3.10 lakh, ex-showroom.

