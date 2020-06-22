Beating Monday Blues: 221hp ‘life-sized’ Ducati Panigale V4 R with 15,000 Lego bricks is an attention magnet!

The 1:1 scale Lego Ducati Panigale V4 R is built by Lego artist, Ricardo Zangelmi and the entire fairing, winglets along with scoops have been crafted from Legos only. The Lego Ducati Panigale V4 R took almost 400 hours to get completed and the same weighs just 8 kgs more compared to the stock V4 R that tips the scales at 172kg.

By:Updated: Jun 22, 2020 11:18 AM

Yes, you read that absolutely right! In the past, you must have seen multiple examples of bikes and cars made of Lego bricks, however, those were much smaller versions of their original counterparts. Now, very recently, Lego in association with Ducati came up with a ‘life-sized’ version of the Panigale V4 R that happens to be the brand’s most powerful naturally aspirated production motorcycle after the latest Superleggera V4. Now, the most exciting part about this bike is that it is fully operational and it gets the same engine as the Panigale V4 R, pumping out 221 horses. Sounds cool, isn’t it?! The 1:1 scale model does look stunning, has a striking resemblance with the stock Ducati Panigale V4 R and sure a lot of hard work has gone into its making. The body of this Ducati Panigale V4 R is made of Lego bricks and in case you are wondering of the numbers, a total of 15,000 bricks were used to put this bike together. Certainly, this is possibly one of the most exciting Lego projects to date.

The bike is built by Lego artist, Ricardo Zangelmi and the entire fairing, winglets along with scoops have been crafted from Legos. The said Lego Ducati Panigale V4 R took almost 400 hours to get completed. The life-sized Lego Ducati Panigale V4 R weighs just 8 kgs more compared to the standard model that tips the scales at 172kg. Ducati’s CEO Claudio Domenicali along with MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso were present at the grand unveiling of the Lego Ducati Panigale V4.

Now, in case you are wondering or wishing to ride this bike with a desire to touch 300 kmph, well, this s certainly something that we would not suggest. The reason behind is the heat from the 998cc, four-cylinder engine that might melt away the Lego bricks which no one would obviously want while riding at such a manic speed. Also, there is no surety if the Lego bricks would hold together at triple-digit speeds and hence, the chances of the bike falling apart are enough to scare anyone away. So for now, lets just limit this creation to satisfy our eyes only!

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! In case you are dealing with Monday Blues at the moment, has this Lego Ducati Panigale V4 R managed to take away that? Let us know.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Beating Monday Blues: 221hp 'life-sized' Ducati Panigale V4 R with 15,000 Lego bricks is an attention magnet!

Beating Monday Blues: 221hp 'life-sized' Ducati Panigale V4 R with 15,000 Lego bricks is an attention magnet!

Royal Enfield marks 2020 World Motorcycle Day: Initiatives to bring the riding community together

Royal Enfield marks 2020 World Motorcycle Day: Initiatives to bring the riding community together

Next-gen Kia Carnival looks sportier and aggressive: India launch and what to expect!

Next-gen Kia Carnival looks sportier and aggressive: India launch and what to expect!

Price hike alert! BS6 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 now costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! BS6 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 now costlier in India by this much

Turtle Wax enters India with wide range of car, bike care products: Wax polish, rust remover & more!

Turtle Wax enters India with wide range of car, bike care products: Wax polish, rust remover & more!

2019/20 Formula E season resumes: Three double-headers at Tempelhof Airport, Berlin in August

2019/20 Formula E season resumes: Three double-headers at Tempelhof Airport, Berlin in August

This Mahindra Bolero with a portable toilet will put many expensive vanity vans to shame

This Mahindra Bolero with a portable toilet will put many expensive vanity vans to shame

How to rent a car during lockdown: Sanitised, self-drive option from Avis India experienced

How to rent a car during lockdown: Sanitised, self-drive option from Avis India experienced

Continental appoints Christoph Falk-Gierlinger as MD, Engineering Services: To focus on electrification

Continental appoints Christoph Falk-Gierlinger as MD, Engineering Services: To focus on electrification

Triumph Motorcycles introduces its first e-bike as UK prepares for surge in bicycle use amid COVID

Triumph Motorcycles introduces its first e-bike as UK prepares for surge in bicycle use amid COVID

Royal Enfield unveils ‘Kamala’: Continental GT650 custom-built as vintage racer with bare metal skin

Royal Enfield unveils ‘Kamala’: Continental GT650 custom-built as vintage racer with bare metal skin

Triumph Tiger 900 range launched in India at Rs 13.7 lakh: To rival BMW F 850 GS, Honda Africa Twin

Triumph Tiger 900 range launched in India at Rs 13.7 lakh: To rival BMW F 850 GS, Honda Africa Twin

Renault Captur likely discontinued in India: This car is now the flagship Renault model here

Renault Captur likely discontinued in India: This car is now the flagship Renault model here

India will be global manufacturing hub for electric vehicles in five years: Nitin Gadkari

India will be global manufacturing hub for electric vehicles in five years: Nitin Gadkari

LuxeCamper motorhomes to offer an impressive trail experience with social distance: Here's how!

LuxeCamper motorhomes to offer an impressive trail experience with social distance: Here's how!

2021 Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule design edition unveiled with new dual-tone exterior & features

2021 Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule design edition unveiled with new dual-tone exterior & features

Unlock 1.0: Okinawa sells 1000+ electric scooters within a month of lockdown being eased

Unlock 1.0: Okinawa sells 1000+ electric scooters within a month of lockdown being eased

Ather introduces smartphone-like dark mode update for its 450 electric scooter

Ather introduces smartphone-like dark mode update for its 450 electric scooter

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat variant launched at Rs 79,091: New features and neon colour accents

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat variant launched at Rs 79,091: New features and neon colour accents

Avis India kicks off pick & drop shuttle service for office-goers with new sanitization protocols

Avis India kicks off pick & drop shuttle service for office-goers with new sanitization protocols