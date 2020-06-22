Beating Monday Blues: 221hp ‘life-sized’ Ducati Panigale V4 R with 15,000 Lego bricks is an attention magnet!

The 1:1 scale Lego Ducati Panigale V4 R is built by Lego artist, Ricardo Zangelmi and the entire fairing, winglets along with scoops have been crafted from Legos only. The Lego Ducati Panigale V4 R took almost 400 hours to get completed and the same weighs just 8 kgs more compared to the stock V4 R that tips the scales at 172kg.

Yes, you read that absolutely right! In the past, you must have seen multiple examples of bikes and cars made of Lego bricks, however, those were much smaller versions of their original counterparts. Now, very recently, Lego in association with Ducati came up with a ‘life-sized’ version of the Panigale V4 R that happens to be the brand’s most powerful naturally aspirated production motorcycle after the latest Superleggera V4. Now, the most exciting part about this bike is that it is fully operational and it gets the same engine as the Panigale V4 R, pumping out 221 horses. Sounds cool, isn’t it?! The 1:1 scale model does look stunning, has a striking resemblance with the stock Ducati Panigale V4 R and sure a lot of hard work has gone into its making. The body of this Ducati Panigale V4 R is made of Lego bricks and in case you are wondering of the numbers, a total of 15,000 bricks were used to put this bike together. Certainly, this is possibly one of the most exciting Lego projects to date.

The bike is built by Lego artist, Ricardo Zangelmi and the entire fairing, winglets along with scoops have been crafted from Legos. The said Lego Ducati Panigale V4 R took almost 400 hours to get completed. The life-sized Lego Ducati Panigale V4 R weighs just 8 kgs more compared to the standard model that tips the scales at 172kg. Ducati’s CEO Claudio Domenicali along with MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso were present at the grand unveiling of the Lego Ducati Panigale V4.

Now, in case you are wondering or wishing to ride this bike with a desire to touch 300 kmph, well, this s certainly something that we would not suggest. The reason behind is the heat from the 998cc, four-cylinder engine that might melt away the Lego bricks which no one would obviously want while riding at such a manic speed. Also, there is no surety if the Lego bricks would hold together at triple-digit speeds and hence, the chances of the bike falling apart are enough to scare anyone away. So for now, lets just limit this creation to satisfy our eyes only!

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! In case you are dealing with Monday Blues at the moment, has this Lego Ducati Panigale V4 R managed to take away that? Let us know.

