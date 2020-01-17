BattRE LoEV electric scooter launched with reverse gear, 2 hour charging time and more

BattRE Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd has announced the launch of its LoEV electric scooter in India. Priced at Rs 59,900, the electric scooter gets features like disc brakes at both ends, remote key, anti-theft alarm and reverse gear. BattRE LoEV comes with three riding modes and is available for sale in 6 colour options. In case you also wish to buy this scooter, you can do so through Amazon India & BattRE stores in the states of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Gujarat. The electric scooter offers a range of up to 90 km on a single full charge. Moreover, the e-scooter also gets wheel immobilizer and a detachable Lithium Ferro Phosphate battery with 3 years warranty.

Watch our video of Noida - Murthal trip on Gemopai electric scooter here:

BattRE LoEV supports fast charging as well and the company is claiming a charging time of just 2 hours for the scooter. For this, the scooter comes with a 10 AMP fast charger. BattRE LoEV gets a full LED display along with LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL) to offer better convenience to the customer. BattRE electric mobility is a start-up founded in the year 2017 and is currently headquartered in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Commenting on the launch, Nishchal Chaudhary, Founder of BattRE Electric Mobility said that the company unveiled its first electric scooter BattRE-One in June last year, which is a premium mid-segment product. In the last 7 months, the brand has been able to ramp up its distribution to 50+ dealers in 6 states covering South India, Maharashtra and Gujarat. With enough and more demand at the entry-level segment, BattRE is confident of doubling its throughput at existing dealers with the launch of LoEV. He added that it will also drive its entry in the new geographies like UP, Bihar, MP and Rajasthan in the next 2 quarters.

