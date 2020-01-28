BattRE IOT electric scooter launched at Rs 79,999: Door-step delivery through Amazon!

BattRE, the electric mobility start-up has announced the launch of its new electric scooter BattRE IOT. The electric scooter will be available on Amazon market place at a price of Rs 79,999. This electric scooter will be delivered to the customers door-step. The BattRE IOT can be connected to the rider's smartphone and can store all the data related to the vehicle on the cloud. Some of the feature highlights of this scooter include navigation assist, ride statistics, voice-enabled app, anti-theft alarm and lock, SOS alert, call alerts, ride pattern-based artificial intelligence suggestions along with online service requests and records.

Gopal Pillai, Vice President, Seller Services, Amazon India said “Significant progress in the Indian e-mobility industry in the last few years has led to advanced technology, and superior motor and battery components. In addition, the government’s focus to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles in the country, and steps towards setting up of charging infrastructure with the FAME 2 policy has helped the EV ecosystem in India. As sustainable mode of transport is the need of the hour, the launch of BattRE IoT on Amazon.in marketplace will further boost their business and encourage more Indian brands and startups to recognize the potential of ecommerce”.

Nishchal Chaudhary, Founder of BattRE Electric Mobility, “It is a pleasure to announce our next variant - BattRE IOT which will change the way people commute. This is the next level of tech revolution to be seen in the EV sector. Our objective is to build an entire ecosystem thereby ensuring that the consumer enjoys a complete e-mobility experience. We are absolutely delighted to partner with Amazon India to take these scooters to consumers in every nook and corner of our large country”.

The introductory price of BattRE IOT e-scooters is Rs 79,999, which includes a 1-year subscription to IOT features.