BattRE gps:ie launched at Rs 64,990: Internet-connected electric scooter also available on Amazon

BattRE Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd, an EV startup, has launched BattRE gps:ie – an internet-connected electric scooter at a starting price of Rs 64,990. BattRE has partnered with technology company Aeris Communications headquartered in San Jose, California with a country office in Delhi/NCR for this connected scooter. The scooter has an integrated SIM card that allows smart vehicle functions accessible through a smart-phone app.

BattRE gps:ie scooters will be available at more than 50 dealer locations across Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat and UP. BattRE gps:ie is also available on Amazon.in. The ex-showroom price of BattRE gps:ie starts from Rs 64,990.

BattRE gps:ie will boast a host of smart features on its telematics platform. The riders and owners will get the live location of the vehicle through GPS as well as driving behavior and trip reports. The gps:ie also has of features like remote immobilization, geofencing, secure parking, etc. Owners can set a speed lock that sends an alert to the connected smartphone whenever the prescribed speed limit is crossed.

It also has a system for alerts when the vehicle crashes or is being towed away. All this information is available on a phone through the app or on a desktop through the portal.

BattRE’s objective is to build an entire ecosystem ensuring that the consumer enjoys a complete e-mobility experience, says Nishchal Chaudhary, Founder of BattRE Electric Mobility. This telematics platform will be a game-changer for ride-sharing companies as well, he added.

Aeris is happy to be part of BattRE’s journey right from its inception and helping them launch right-sized and feature-rich connected two-wheelers for both B2B and B2C market segments, Sameer Mahapatra, Country Sales Head- India and SAARC, Aeris Communications, said.

