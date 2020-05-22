BattRE gps:ie launched at Rs 64,990: Internet-connected electric scooter also available on Amazon

BattRE has partnered with technology company Aeris Communications headquartered in San Jose, California with a country office in Delhi/NCR for the BattRE gps:ie Internet-connected electric scooter.

By:Published: May 22, 2020 2:13:02 PM

battre gpsie electric scooter white

BattRE Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd, an EV startup, has launched BattRE gps:ie – an internet-connected electric scooter at a starting price of Rs 64,990. BattRE has partnered with technology company Aeris Communications headquartered in San Jose, California with a country office in Delhi/NCR for this connected scooter. The scooter has an integrated SIM card that allows smart vehicle functions accessible through a smart-phone app.

BattRE gps:ie scooters will be available at more than 50 dealer locations across Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat and UP. BattRE gps:ie is also available on Amazon.in. The ex-showroom price of BattRE gps:ie starts from Rs 64,990.

BattRE gps:ie will boast a host of smart features on its telematics platform. The riders and owners will get the live location of the vehicle through GPS as well as driving behavior and trip reports. The gps:ie also has of features like remote immobilization, geofencing, secure parking, etc. Owners can set a speed lock that sends an alert to the connected smartphone whenever the prescribed speed limit is crossed.

It also has a system for alerts when the vehicle crashes or is being towed away. All this information is available on a phone through the app or on a desktop through the portal.

Also read: Vogo to home deliver rented scooters with sanitization kits

BattRE’s objective is to build an entire ecosystem ensuring that the consumer enjoys a complete e-mobility experience, says Nishchal Chaudhary, Founder of BattRE Electric Mobility. This telematics platform will be a game-changer for ride-sharing companies as well, he added.

Aeris is happy to be part of BattRE’s journey right from its inception and helping them launch right-sized and feature-rich connected two-wheelers for both B2B and B2C market segments, Sameer Mahapatra, Country Sales Head- India and SAARC, Aeris Communications, said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

BMW India M models recalled for these defects: Recently launched 8 Series also affected

BMW India M models recalled for these defects: Recently launched 8 Series also affected

Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis leads BJP protest against Uddhav Thackeray govt over COVID-19 handling

Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis leads BJP protest against Uddhav Thackeray govt over COVID-19 handling

Euro NCAP revamps vehicle crash test protocols: Gets more stringent and tough for carmakers

Euro NCAP revamps vehicle crash test protocols: Gets more stringent and tough for carmakers

234hp Ducati Panigale V4 Superleggera: Company's most powerful bike all set to hit production

234hp Ducati Panigale V4 Superleggera: Company's most powerful bike all set to hit production

Ford EcoSport recalled in India for safety reasons: Know if yours is affected

Ford EcoSport recalled in India for safety reasons: Know if yours is affected

Edelweiss Switch policy offers vehicle insurance that can be 'switched on or off' based on usage

Edelweiss Switch policy offers vehicle insurance that can be 'switched on or off' based on usage

Great news! Buy a Maruti Suzuki car today and pay later: Here's how

Great news! Buy a Maruti Suzuki car today and pay later: Here's how

ATS Elgi vehicle sanitisation kit launched: Price, availability and more

ATS Elgi vehicle sanitisation kit launched: Price, availability and more

Triumph Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition unveiled: '007 – No Time To Die' bike now on sale

Triumph Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition unveiled: '007 – No Time To Die' bike now on sale

2020 Honda WR-V BS6 launch soon: 5 things to expect from this Venue, Brezza rival

2020 Honda WR-V BS6 launch soon: 5 things to expect from this Venue, Brezza rival

Lockdown 4.0: Honda to restart production of bikes, scooters gradually starting 25th May

Lockdown 4.0: Honda to restart production of bikes, scooters gradually starting 25th May

Lithium dependency on China to continue in short term: SEG Automotive India

Lithium dependency on China to continue in short term: SEG Automotive India

Skoda India Volkswagen to resume manufacturing from June 1 with new safety guidelines

Skoda India Volkswagen to resume manufacturing from June 1 with new safety guidelines

MG Shield+ tech to enhance car buying experience: Digital demo, OTA updates and more

MG Shield+ tech to enhance car buying experience: Digital demo, OTA updates and more

2020 BS6 Hyundai Verna features explained: 12 first-in-segment features including BlueLink

2020 BS6 Hyundai Verna features explained: 12 first-in-segment features including BlueLink

The Nissan GT-R50 from Italdesign is now real and will cost Rs 7.5 crore!

The Nissan GT-R50 from Italdesign is now real and will cost Rs 7.5 crore!

eBikeGo's new subscription for electric bikes now offers limited free period

eBikeGo's new subscription for electric bikes now offers limited free period

Okinawa Oki100 electric bike to be faster than Revolt RV400! Launch details out

Okinawa Oki100 electric bike to be faster than Revolt RV400! Launch details out

Now buy a Jaguar Land Rover online with new contactless platform

Now buy a Jaguar Land Rover online with new contactless platform

Ola-backed Vogo to home deliver rented scooters with sanitization kits

Ola-backed Vogo to home deliver rented scooters with sanitization kits