Battle of 200cc faired bikes: Xtreme 200S 4V Vs Pulsar RS 200 Vs RC 200

Besides, Hero Xtreme 200S, the other two 200cc faired motorcycles include Bajaj Pulsar RS200 and KTM RC 200.

Hero MotoCorp recently launched the Xtreme 200S 4V in the country, a sportier version of the already existing Xtreme 200S with a 2-valve engine. This latest introduction gives us the opportunity to look at other 200cc faired motorcycles– Bajaj Pulsar RS200 and KTM RC 200, in India and compare them against the Xtreme 200S 4V.

Xtreme 200S 4V Vs Pulsar RS200 Vs KTM RC200: Styling

While the Xtreme 200S 4V remains on the subtler side of things, both Pulsar RS200 and KTM RC200 incline towards the radical side of things as far as styling is concerned. In fact, the new RC200 looks very polarising. However, all three bikes are very distinct in their design that will attract individuals with different tastes.

Dimensions Xtreme 200S 4V Pulsar RS200 KTM RC 200 Kerb weight (kg) 155kg 166kg 172kg Seat height (mm) 795 810 824 Ground clearance (mm) 165 157 mm 158mm Fuel Capacity 13 L 13 L 13.7 l

Xtreme 200S 4V gets the most accessible seat height of 795mm whereas one sits a bit higher at 810mm and 824mm in Pulsar RS200 and KTM RC200 respectively. The Xtreme also offers the highest ground clearance at 165mm and at the same time it is the lightest among the three models at a kerb weight of 155kg.

Xtreme 200S 4V Vs Pulsar RS200 Vs KTM RC200: Engine specs

Styling of these motorcycles resonate with their engine specs too where Xtreme 200S 4V, despite the upgraded engine, produces the least output among all three bikes. Outputs of Pulsar RS200 and KTM RC200 are significantly higher than the Xtreme, with the latter churning out the highest output among the three– 24.6 bhp and 19.2 Nm of torque.

Engine specs Xtreme 200S 4V Pulsar RS200 KTM RC 200 Displacement 199.6cc, single-cylinder, 4-valve, oil-cooled 199.5cc single-cylinder, 4-valve, liquid-cooled 199.5cc single-cylinder, 4-valve, liquid-cooled Max Power 18.8 bhp at 8,000 rpm 24.1 bhp at 9,750rpm 24.6 bhp at 10,000 rpm Max torque 17.35 Nm at 6,500 rpm 18.7 Nm at 8000 rpm 19.2 Nm at 8,000 rpm Transmission 5-speed 6-speed 6-speed

All three engines carry roughly an identical displacement, the only difference being the liquid-cooling setup offered in Bajaj and KTM as compared to the simpler oil-cooled setup in Hero. This results in higher outputs in the RS200 and RC200. Also, the liquid-cooled units are paired with a 6-speed gearbox while the oil-cooled gets a 5-speed gearbox.

Xtreme 200S 4V Vs Pulsar RS200 Vs KTM RC200: Equipment

All three bikes are decently kitted with common features like all-LED illumination, and alloy wheels. Xtreme and RC200 benefit from a fully digital instrument console whereas Pulsar RS200 gets a semi-digital unit. Additionally, Xtreme 200S 4V gets a start/stop technology in the form of Hero’s XSENS, smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation, not offered in the other rivals.

fully-diigtal intrument console on Hero Xtreme 200S 4V

However, Xtreme 200S 4V misses out on a dual-channel ABS, even as an option, whereas RC200 gets the option of a switchable rear ABS. When it comes to cycle parts, KTM evidently has the upper hand with a more premium trellis frame sitting on 43mm upside down front forks and a WP APEX-sourced rear monoshock. KTM also gets a better braking setup on paper with 320mm front and 230mm disc brakes.

Xtreme 200S 4V Vs Pulsar RS200 Vs KTM RC200: Prices

KTM RC200 is the priciest of the lot at Rs 2.18 lakh followed by Bajaj Pulsar RS200 at Rs 1.73 lakh and Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Rs 1.41 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). While Xtreme offers bang for buck, the additional premium for Pulsar and KTM offers much higher performance.