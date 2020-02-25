Batpod from The Batman movie ditches futuristic for classic looks

Coming to the fact that why the Batpod is being given a vintage appearance this time can be credited to the fact that such motorcycles are being widely accepted worldwide.

Batpod to be featured in ‘The Batman’ (Image source: Polygon.com)

Batman fans must already be aware that an upcoming movie is in the making and this one is called the ‘The Batman’. The next movie in the series is all set to hit the silver screens in the month of June 2021. Warner Bros made this announcement last year about the new Batman movie. Robert Pattinson will be playing the lead role while Matt Reeves will be the Director of the movie. Now, multiple images and videos from the set of the movie have appeared online and well, there are enough reasons to get excited. First and foremost, the leaked images give a clear idea of the new Bat-suit.

Now to boost the excitement, even more, especially for the auto fanatics, you also get to see the images of the Batpod, which is the Bat motorcycle in the upcoming movie. The said footage was leaked from the movie sets while the shotting was underway in Glasgow, Scotland. This time around, the Batpod motorcycle gets a vintage styled appearance with a half-cowl. While the handlebar is wide, the riding position is on a sporty side and aggressive. An air-cooled Boxer engine can be seen on the Batpod which means that the donor bike used might be a BMW or a MotoGuzzi.

In order to give more character to the motorcycle, the Batpod gets chunky tyres at the front as well as rear. Not coming to the fact that why the Batpod is being given a vintage appearance this time can be credited to the fact that such motorcycles are being widely accepted worldwide. Given the fact that modern-classic motorcycles are the current trend globally, it’s not entirely surprising to see a vintage motorcycle being built as a Batpod.

So, if you ask us does the new Batpod is a better version of the bike featured in the Dark Knight. We certainly don’t think so!

Image source: Polygon.com

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.