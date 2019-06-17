Barcelona MotoGP 2019: Marc Marquez wins at Catalunya as Lorenzo crashes with top contenders

Marc Marquez has won the Barcelona Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on Sunday after Jorge Lorenzo took out the Spaniard’s prime challengers in a mass crash during the second lap. The French rider Fabio Quartararo finished at the second spot and 2.660 seconds behind, after starting on pole and dropping to the eighth position, for the Petronas Yamaha team with Italian Danilo Petrucci third for Ducati. Marquez’s closest competitor Andrea Dovizioso and the Yamaha factory pairing of Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi went down after Lorenzo lost control of his Honda at turn number 10.

The three-time MotoGP world champion was late on the brakes as he tried to pass Vinales on the inside due to which he first collided with Dovizioso before the sliding machines swept the two Yamaha riders. Rossi stayed upright as he went wide onto the runoff before Lorenzo’s riderless Honda did for him as well. Lorenzo said that he feels sorry for Maverick, Andrea and Valentino because they are fighting for the championship. He added that it a big disaster and he is genuinely sorry for them.

The crash stole the thrill from what would have been a thrilling race at the front as three podium contenders eliminated abruptly and Marquez rode easily passing through the chequered flag. Petrucci, winner of the previous race in Italy, was engaged in a lively battle with Spaniard Alex Rins for the second spot before the Suzuki rider went wide with seven laps to go and fell to sixth before climbing back to fourth. Quartararo made his move a few corners later and made himself to the second place. With his fourth win, Marquez now has a 37-point lead over Dovizioso after seven of the 19 races.

