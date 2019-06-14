Barcelona MotoGP 2019: Marc Marquez clinches top spot in first practice

The MotoGP 2019 event extends to the Barcelona GP this weekend at the Circuit de Catalunya. Marc Marquez from Honda is currently leading the championship with a total of 115 points followed by Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso with 103 points. In the first practice, Marc started off quick after which he returned to the top spot a bit late with his best time of 1m40.692s. Maverick Vinales put Marquez's time in danger during the final 17 minutes. The Yamaha rider edged ahead with a timing of 1m40.872s. This went on to become the benchmark until final six minutes when Marc Marquez made his return to the circuit with fresh soft front and rear slicks that were fitted to his RC213V - on which he beat Vinales with a time of 1m40.833s.

The Honda rider improved by 0.020s on his follow-up lap and his final effort of 1m40.692s helped him clinch the top spot in the first practice. Marquez's closest rival - Quartararo was 0.111s behind in the second spot. Vinales had to stay content at the third spot followed by Dovizioso and LCR's Takaaki Nakagami to make for the top five. Jack Miller was at the sixth spot on the Pramac Ducati while Alex Rins followed him closely on his Suzuki.

Morbidelli, Valentino Rossi and Aleix Espargaro filled the next consecutive spots inside the top 10. Jorge Lorenzo got the 17th spot followed by Danilo Petrucci on his Ducati. Miguel Oliveira got the 20th spot on his Tech3 KTM while Karel Abraham followed him on his Avintia Ducati. Smith came 22nd as he starts his third wildcard weekend for Aprilia while Suzuki's test rider Sylvain Guintoli trailed him in the 23rd spot.

Stay tuned with us for more action as we put out the qualifying results tomorrow. Catch the latest auto news and reviews on our official Express Drives YouTube channel. Subscribe now!