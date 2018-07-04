Bajaj’s Hat-trick offer for July: 5-year warranty, 2 years free service on Pulsar, Discover, Platina!

Bajaj Auto has had a great first quarter, reporting more than 65% percent growth year on year in 2018. In return, to thank their loyal customers and possibly further drive growth, Bajaj have announced what they are calling the Hat-trick offer. The new offer which is only applicable for July 2018 includes three sub-offers for bikes purchased only in July 2018, however, it is likely that Bajaj may extend the promotional offer once the month is over. The main-claim of the offer is the new five-year warranty program being offered across all Bajaj bikes including the Pulsar range, the Avenger range and the Dominar. The five-year warranty on the Bajaj bikes includes the two-year standard warranty, while an additional three-year warranty is applicable only for the engine.

In addition, the offer also includes one years worth of insurance as well as another year of free service. However, there is a catch as far as the free insurance is concerned which is only applicable on some bikes from the Bajaj range that includes the Pulsar 150, Pulsar 160, V, Discover and the Platina. However, the two-year free service offer will apply to all Bajaj bikes presently on sale. However, this extended warranty programme will only be applicable to new customers as the offer comes sans a rider for existing owners.

If that’s not enough, Bajaj has even updated finance options to make the bikes available at a low interest rate and low down payment. Bajaj have been in the process of updating their range, with rumours suggesting that all-new Pulsars might also be in the making ahead of the government's updated 2019 safety norms.The norms specify that motorcycles above 125cc launched post 1st April 2018 have to be equipped with ABS with those that don’t make 125cc are required to feature CBS.