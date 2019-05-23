Bajaj Urbanite electric scooter spied for the first time: Ather 450 rival launch likely next year

Bajaj Auto will likely launch the Urbanite brand in India next year. The first product from the said brand that will be an electric scooter has been snapped testing very recently. The company that was once known for its scooter business stayed away from the same for years but the same will change with the launch of the Urbanite brand. Spy images of the first ever Urbanite electric scooter, courtesy Team-BHP.com have now leaked and these reveal much information about the upcoming EV. The vehicle has been spotted somewhere in Pune, close to the company's production facility. The pictures suggest that the electric scooter will come with an LED tail lamp and the grab handle looks similar to the one seen on the design sketches earlier.

Bajaj Urbanite electric scooter expected to get premium features (Image Credit: Team-BHP.com)

The front end of the scooter is expected to get an all LED headlamp that should offer better illumination than a regular halogen unit. Furthermore, the scooter might also get a fully digital instrument cluster and if things go well, Bajaj might offer smartphone connectivity as well. Details on the powertrain are still a mystery at present but the scooter will most likely get a CVT transmission. Also, one can see in the images that the electric scooter gets edgy rear view mirrors.

The launch of the vehicle is still a few months away and it will be interesting to see how Bajaj Auto decides to position the Urbanite electric scooter in the Indian two-wheeler market. As far as pricing is concerned, the upcoming Urbanite electric scooter is expected to be launched at a price of close to Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom). The prime competition will come from Ather 450 and Ather 340 that are currently the only premium electric scooters on sale in India. More details on the same to be out soon, so keep watching this space for all the action.

