Bajaj Urbanite Chetak India Launch LIVE: Price expectation, specs, images, features of all-electric Chetak!

Bajaj Chetak Scooter New Model 2019 Launch in India Live: Bajaj Auto is set to reveal its first-ever all-electric scooter that could be named Chetak Chic electric. The new e-scooter by Bajaj will be sold under the company's Urbanite brand that will solely sell EVs.

Bajaj Urbanite Chetak Launch in India Launch Live Updates: Bajaj Chetak is finally coming back, this time in an all-electric avatar! Yes, you read that absolutely right. Bajaj Auto is set to launch its Urbanite brand with the event scheduled to take place in Delhi today. The said event will be attended by some eminent personalities including Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways along with Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog. Under the Urbanite brand, Bajaj will only be selling electric vehicles and hence, it can be said that more EVs are in the pipeline. Now coming to the product itself that is soon to be revealed, Bajaj's first-ever electric offering might be an electric scooter and this one can be called Chetak Chic electric. The name was confirmed after Bajaj registered the said name for its electric scooter. Apart from the Urbanite brand launch and reveal of the Cheatk Chic electric, Bajaj Auto is expected to make some major announcements regarding its electric mission.

 

    Under the Urbanite brand, Bajaj Auto will be selling only electric vehicles and hence, you can expect some more EVs to roll out from the company's stable in the months to come. The company's first electric scooter - Chetak Chic electric will go up against the likes of the Ather 450 and Okinawa Praise as it has been positioned as a premium product.

