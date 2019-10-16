Bajaj Urbanite Chetak India Launch LIVE: Price expectation, specs, images, features of all-electric Chetak!

Bajaj Urbanite Chetak Launch in India Launch Live Updates: Bajaj Chetak is finally coming back, this time in an all-electric avatar! Yes, you read that absolutely right. Bajaj Auto is set to launch its Urbanite brand with the event scheduled to take place in Delhi today. The said event will be attended by some eminent personalities including Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways along with Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog. Under the Urbanite brand, Bajaj will only be selling electric vehicles and hence, it can be said that more EVs are in the pipeline. Now coming to the product itself that is soon to be revealed, Bajaj's first-ever electric offering might be an electric scooter and this one can be called Chetak Chic electric. The name was confirmed after Bajaj registered the said name for its electric scooter. Apart from the Urbanite brand launch and reveal of the Cheatk Chic electric, Bajaj Auto is expected to make some major announcements regarding its electric mission.

