Bajaj Urbanite Chetak Chic electric scooter launch expected tomorrow: What we know so far

Bajaj Auto is set to launch its Urbanite brand in India tomorrow and at the event that is scheduled to take place in Delhi, the company is expected to make some key announcements regarding its 'electric' future. Apart from launching the Urbanite brand, Bajaj Auto is also expected to showcase its first-ever electric offering that will be an electric scooter and could be called Bajaj Chetak Chic electric. The same has been snapped on test multiple times during the past few weeks and the pictures give a fair idea of what it could be like. As seen in the spy shots that were revealed earlier, the upcoming all-electric offering by Bajaj Auto will sport a retro design language and from some angles, it can remind you of the Vespas. The front end of the scooter will get an all-LED headlamp with LED DRLs.

In 2017, Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of Bajaj Auto stated that his company intends to be the Tesla of two-wheelers in India and going by his statement, the Chetak Chic electric might boast of a great build quality along with numerous features under its sleeve. The front end of the electric scooter will get a disc brake and the rear is expected to feature a disc brake as well. However, the availability of CBS (Combined Braking System) or an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) cannot be confirmed at the moment. Bajaj's Urbanite brand will be responsible for selling electric vehicles and hence, you can expect more EVs by the brand in the coming months.

As an IC engined version of the scooter has also been snapped testing, we can expect Bajaj to launch the same in some time to make its re-entry in the highly popular scooter segment. The upcoming electric scooter by Bajaj will go up against the likes of Ather 450 and Okinawa Praise. More details on the upcoming Bajaj Chetak Chic electric to reveal tomorrow, stay tuned with us for all the instant updates as we will be running a LIVE blog on the same.

Spy image source: Powerdrift