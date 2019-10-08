Bajaj’s 2nd innings with scooters likely on October 16 with Urbanite electric scooter

Bajaj Auto has sent us a promising teaser invite. The invite doesn't say what it is for though we believe, looking at the guest list, that the long overdue electric scooter launch is happening. Nitin Gadkari, the union minister for transport as well as Amitabh Kant, Niti Aayog CEO are the ones who will be present at this launch. Many a time, the Bajaj scooter has been spotted testing. While Urbanite is the name of the scooter sub-brand that is being floated around, we will only know all the details on October 16. Express Drives will be there to bring you all the live updates. What's more, watch out for our live coverage, including a Facebook live from the event.

The Bajaj Urbanite, from the camouflaged images, looks like a retro model. Vespa, anyone? There are also rumours that Bajaj may bring back the Chetak brand, one that signaled its foray in our market. Bajaj's latest fascination with LED lights will ensure that the scooter will have this energy saving lighting mechanism. There could also be Bluetooth connectivity as well as a digital instrument cluster with turn-by-turn navigation. It is very clear who Bajaj has in its sights as far as competition goes. Yes, it is the Ather 450, the current benchmark as far as electric scooters go.

Bajaj will provide an optional front disc with the scooter and there will also be CBS. Telescopic front forks as well as a monoshock can be expected as well. One can also see stepped seats, an ode to the 1980s Chetak. Powertrain details at the moment are unclear but then we expect Bajaj to come with the best of the lot and at an affordable price. The Bajaj Chetak e-scooter will be priced lesser than the Ather 450. We believe a price tag of around Rs 80,000, ex-showroom will attract buyers for sure.

