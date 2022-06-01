Bajaj’s sales report for May 2022 sees the motorcycle manufacturer post a growth of 85% in the domestic market, while its exports have seen a decline.

Bajaj Auto has released its sales figures for May 2022. Last month, Bajaj sold 96,102 two-wheelers domestically, registering a 59% growth over May 2021, when the auto major sold 60,342 motorcycles and scooters.

During the same time, two-wheeler exports stood at 1,53,397 units, which is a drop in sales by 15% compared to May 2021 when Bajaj exported 1,80,212 units. Bajaj’s overall two-wheeler sales saw a growth of 4% in May 2022 compared to May last year.

In the commercial vehicle segment, Bajaj sold 16,206 units in the domestic market compared to 488 units in May 2021, registering a strong growth of 3221%. Exports, however, have taken a hit, as Bajaj was able to export 10,163 units, registering a negative growth of 67% compared to the same time last year. Bajaj’s overall commercial vehicle sales in May 2022 saw a decline of 16% compared to the previous year.

Bajaj’s overall sales in May 2022, including two-wheelers and commercial vehicles, saw 85% growth in the domestic market, while its exports saw a negative growth of 22%.

Bajaj has also entered the EV race in India by reviving the Chetak name for its latest electric scooter, and Bajaj will soon be launching the updated 2022 version of the Chetak EV. When launched, it will compete directly with the updated TVS iQube, Ols S1, and Ather’s 450X. The auto major will also be launching other ICE vehicles this year and has recently trademarked the ‘Twinner’ name, which could be a twin-cylinder motorcycle that will take on the soon-to-launch (globally) KTM 490.