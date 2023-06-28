Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: India launch on July 5

The all-new Triumph Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X have made their global debut in London. These 400cc Triumph motorcycles will be built by Bajaj Auto and the official launch will take place in India on July 5, 2023.

Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Triumph Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X is an all-new TR-series 398.15cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, DOHC engine. This motor churns out 39.5 bhp at 8,000 RPM and 37.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and they get a slip & assist clutch as well.

Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X: Hardware and features

Triumph’s new 400cc motorcycles are built on a hybrid spine/perimeter frame. They get 43mm upside-down (USD) front forks and a gas-charged mono-shock absorber at the rear. Braking duties will be performed by disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS as standard. The ABS is switchable on the Scrambler 400 X and both of them get a switchable traction control system. In terms of features, they sport an LED headlamp, an analogue instrument cluster with LCD & more.

Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X: Price and availability

The all-new Triumph Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X will be launched in India on July 5, 2023. Upon launch, they will be the most affordable Triumph motorcycles and are expected to be priced around Rs 3 lakh, ex-showroom. It is worth mentioning that Triumph will offer a two-year unlimited km warranty and a class-leading 16,000 km service interval on these motorcycles.

