Bajaj-Triumph Scrambler spied again, reveals new details

The Bajaj-Triumph Scrambler has been spied up close in high definition. Here are the details from the close-to-production Bajaj-Triumph motorcycle.

New spy shots have surfaced of the upcoming Bajaj-Triumph Scrambler, only this time, the motorcycle looks closer to its production form. The new pictures of the Bajaj-Triumph Scrambler reveal more details about the motorcycle, including some crucial ones.

To start, the motorcycle features a half-high fender, up-swept exhaust, an upright seating position, round LED headlights, and a split seat setup, making it a perfect motorcycle for paved roads. Most of the details such as the round headlamp and engine cases look identical to Triumph’s larger offerings.

Speaking of engine cases, the upcoming Bajaj-Triumph Scrambler likely gets a 400cc engine, with a power output close to that of the KTM 390 range. The liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine features another Triumph similarity as well, with its clutch assembly on the left side of the motorcycle and the chain on the right side.

Although no official figures have been leaked yet, the Bajaj-Triumph Scrambler has been seen hitting speeds up to 150kmph. Another interesting aspect related to the drivetrain is the double-barrel exhaust, which has been retained and hopefully makes it to production.

Other features include disc brakes at both ends, alloy wheels, dual-channel ABS, a semi-digital instrument console, USF front forks and a monoshock at the rear. The overall design of the motorcycle looks purposeful and we hope it will also have optional spoke wheels to exploit the true potential of the platform.

By the looks of the motorcycle, the Bajaj-Triumph Scrambler look like a close-to-finish product, and if that is the case, expect the launch to take place early next year. When launched, the Bajaj-Triumph Scrambler will compete with the KTM 390 Adventure, Royal Enfield Himalayan, and the Yezdi Adventure in India.

Source