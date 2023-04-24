Bajaj-Triumph Scrambler, Roadster to make global debut on June 27: Details

The first set of motorcycles under the Bajaj-Triumph partnership will make their global debut on June 27 in London. While one of them will be a Scrambler, the other is likely to be a Roadster.

Bajaj Auto, one of India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturers, joined hands with the iconic British two-wheeler maker Triumph back in 2017. Both the companies have been working together on a new range of mid-capacity motorcycles for years and now we finally have their launch timeline. The first set of motorcycles under the Bajaj-Triumph partnership will make their global debut on June 27, 2023, in London, United Kingdom.

Bajaj-Triumph partnership: A brief summary

Pune-based home-grown automaker Bajaj Auto announced its partnership with the UK-based Triumph Motorcycles in August 2017. They entered into a non-equity partnership that will focus on developing and retailing mid-size motorcycles. Bajaj recently also took over Triumph India’s sales and marketing operations. It aims to expand Triumph’s presence to over 120 cities in India in the next two years from the current 15 dealerships.

Bajaj-Triumph motorcycles: What to expect?

In a recent media interview, Bajaj Auto’s Managing Director, Rajiv Bajaj, officially confirmed that the first set of motorcycles under the Bajaj-Triumph partnership will make their global debut on June 27 in London. While the company is tight-lipped about the product details, the upcoming motorcycles are likely to be a Scrambler and a Roadster. They are likely to sport a 300-400cc engine and hi-tech features.

Bajaj-Triumph motorcycles: Price and competition

The new Bajaj-Triumph Scrambler and Roadster will be launched in the second quarter of this financial year, i.e. somewhere between August – September 2023. They will be sold under the Triumph brand name and one can expect them to be the most affordable Triumph motorcycles one can purchase in India. Bajaj-Triumph’s co-developed motorcycles will directly compete with the Royal Enfield, Jawa and Yezdi products.

