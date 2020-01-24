No electric Bajaj-Triumph motorcycles to be made, here’s why

In a significant announcement today, Bajaj and Triumph shook hands over a new alliance. While this has been in the offing, today the deal was sealed. The coalition will have new engines between 250-750cc. There will be one platform initially that will house these engines but over the course of time, there will be multiple platforms. Moreover, these motorcycles will be branded Triumph. Bajaj won't have its own version. The most important bit here is that there will be no electric version. Yes, you read that right. No electric Bajaj-Triumph bike will be made.

Triumph also confirmed that there will be no scooters as well. This leaves the scope for fully-faired, naked, roadster and more. These bikes will be made in India and will also be exported to other markets. Nomenclature-wise these motorcycles will be based on Triumph names. So a Triumph Tiger 250 or even a Rocket 750 is likely.

Triumph will assign it's distribution duties to Bajaj in India. This will be closer to the 2022 launch date of the first coalition motorcycle. The non-equity agreement also says that Bajaj won't have its own version of these bikes. Fortunately, few components could also be shared between the Bajaj and coalition-made models. A sub-Rs 2 lakh is being promised for the first bike and it could be a 500cc unit. Triumph and Bajaj are tight-lipped about this. The service aspect will be taken care of by Bajaj Auto as they have the reach and can leverage the same.

This agreement is manna for enthusiasts. Both these motorcycle makers are known to make two-wheelers that suit the performance-oriented spectrum. I feel that Indian auto enthusiast is in for a treat. Quality-wise and performance-wise, we might just have the right product and at a great price.