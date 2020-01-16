Bajaj-Triumph alliance announcement on 24th January: 500cc Royal Enfield rival might be showcased!

After a long wait, Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles are finally announcing their alliance on 24th January. The two motorcycle manufacturers will be announcing their future plans at a press conference scheduled to take place on the said date in Mumbai. Talks of the two companies joining hands have been in the air for a long time. It was back in August 2017 when the two bike majors said that they will soon be entering into a global partnership. The said event is expected to shed some light on the upcoming products under the joint venture. From what we can see, Bajaj and Triumph will be working closely to bring multiple bikes, especially in the mid-capacity segment. With the said partnership, both these brands will be benefitting from each other's expertise in different areas.

For instance, once this alliance is in place, Triumph will have the advantage of Bajaj's wide audience reach, especially in the emerging markets. Also, the British manufacturer would try to leverage the low-cost labour that will eventually help in bringing competitively priced products. On the other hand, the alliance will open gates for Bajaj Auto for a renowned big bike brand and its high-quality offerings. Also, the said partnership will help the Pune-based manufacturer to venture into a completely new segment above the existing KTMs and Husqvarnas.

Details of the first product under this alliance are unavailable at the moment. However, we believe that the two bike makers would try to exploit the Royal Enfield territory by bringing a 500cc retro classic motorcycle. Royal Enfield has recently given signs of exiting the 500cc motorcycle segment and in such a case, Bajaj-Triumph might take this as an opportunity to generate wide customer interest with their upcoming motorcycle.

More details on the Bajaj-Triumph joint venture to be out on 24th January, so stay tuned with us for all the updates!