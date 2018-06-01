Bajaj sells over 4 lakh motorcycles in India in May 2018: Avenger, Pulsar among top selling motorcycles

Bajaj Auto, have reported a 30 percent growth in total vehicle sales, for the month of June 2018 vis-a-vis the same month last year. While the total sales touching 3,13,756 vehicles units in the same month last year, this year, driven by a new range of Avengers and facelift, stand at 4,07,044 units sold in the month of May. Bajaj Auto said in a statement. The two-wheeler major said its exports rose by 31 per cent during the month to 1,82,419 units from 1,39,709 units in the corresponding year-ago period. In the commercial vehicles category, sales in May jumped by 76 per cent to 64,449 units as compared with 36,641 units in the year-ago month.

In the Indian context Bajaj has played to their strengths and benefited from it, becoming a name synonymous with entry level performance machines. Using technology that they gained through strategic alliances they formed along the way have brought them to the top of their segments. Now with another alliance soon to bear fruit expect Bajaj to reassert their dominance. The new alliance will pair Bajaj to British motorcycle brand Triumph to produce mid-size performance machines.

The first of these mid-segment performance motorcycles will only come to fruition in 2019, although details on this machine are terribly scarce we do know that the first bike born of this alliance will target the middleweight cruiser segment where Royal Enfield currently lay outright dominance. There is to be a new manufacturing facility that will be set up at Chakan outside of Pune. The two brands are working on an estimate required to be invested and the total production facility will be decided in 6 months. The stage wise transition will start with Bajaj taking over Triumph Dealerships in India.