Bajaj sells over 2.2 lakh two-wheelers in September 2022, registers 28% growth

Bajaj two-wheeler sales September 2022: Bajaj sold 2,22,912 two-wheelers in the domestic market, registering a YoY growth of 28 per cent.

Homegrown automaker Bajaj has registered 28 per cent growth in its domestic two-wheeler business, having sold 2,22,912 units in September 2022, as compared to 1,73,945 units sold domestically in September 2021.

Also, during this time, Bajaj exported 1,25,443 two-wheelers, and when compared to Bajaj’s two-wheeler exports in September 2021, the automaker has witnessed a negative growth of 33 per cent. In September 2021, Bajaj exported 1,87,091 units.

Overall, Bajaj sold 3,48,355 units in September 2022 (domestic+exports), which again is a decline in growth of 4 per cent compared to September 2021. During the same time last year, Bajaj recorded sales of 3,61,036 two-wheelers.

During the period between April to September 2022, Bajaj’s domestic sales saw a positive growth of 13 per cent as 9,35,552 units were sold, as compared to selling 8,30,700 units during the same April to September period in 2021.

During the April to September 2022 period, Bajaj’s exports saw a decline of 15 per cent as Bajaj exported 9,30,640 units as compared to 10,98,520 units during the same time last year. Overall sales during this time period also saw a decline of 3 per cent.