Bajaj has added yet another Pulsar to its elaborate family and taking the count to 10. The recently launched P150 is the new and better 150 with a host of design and cosmetic updates. At a starting price of Rs. 1.16 lakh, the Pulsar P150 is priced at just a difference of Rs. 5000 both from its elder sibling the N160 and the current 150 on offer. For this premium, the P150 gets a quite sporty and sharp design as well as new features such as a semi-digital instrument cluster, USB charging and a side stand cut-off.

The highlight of the Pulsar P150 remains its engine. Despite no change in the displacement, it packs a little bit more power and torque than the old 150.

That is what Bajaj plays on. Its intention to massify.

Let’s take a look at the current Pulsar lineup, their price as well as their power and torque figures –

Model Pulsar125 Pulsar NS125 Pulsar 150 Pulsar P150 Pulsar N160 Starting price Rs. 89,254/- Rs. 1,04,371/- Rs. 1,11,174/- Rs. 1,16,775/- Rs. 1,22,000/- Power 11.6bhp/ 10.8Nm 12bhp/11Nm 14bhp/11Nm 14.2bhp/13.5Nm 15.6bhp/14.6Nm

Model Pulsar NS 160 Pulsar NS200 Pulsar RS200 Pulsar250 Pulsar 250 Dual Channel ABS Starting price Rs. 1,25,114 Rs. 1,40,666 Rs. 1,71,021 Rs. 1,40,666 Rs. 1,49,978 Power 17bhp/14.6Nm 24bhp/18.7Nm 24bhp/18.7 24bhp/21.5Nm 24bhp/21.5Nm

Let’s talk numbers. In October 2022, the Indian automobile industry recorded a sale of 15,77,694 two-wheelers, up 1.6% from last year’s October numbers which stood at 15,52, 689. Out of these Bajaj Auto sold 2,06,131 units becoming the 4th most-selling OEM for the month. But what’s interesting is that out of these numbers, the Pulsar range accounted for more than 50% of its sales. The Pulsar 125 raked in the highest sales of 63,182 units, for Bajaj. So the brand’s decision to ‘massify’ makes all the sense.

While the N160 was presented as an entry-sports motorcycle, the P150 makes no such tall claims. It’s envisioned as a commuter bike and we have ridden it to our heart’s content. Opinions are embargoed till December 12 so stay tuned to find all about it. What I am at liberty to quote are its mileage figures that promised to be close to 49 kmpl a litre.