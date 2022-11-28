New Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs Pulsar N160: Price, specs comparison

The all-new Bajaj Pulsar P150 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.17 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how it fares against the Pulsar N160 in a specification-based comparison.

Bajaj Auto recently introduced the all-new Pulsar P150 in the Indian market. The price of the 2023 Bajaj Pulsar P150 starts at Rs 1.17 lakh, ex-showroom. At this price point, it costs just 5,000 rupees less than its elder sibling, the Pulsar N160. So, here’s how the all-new Bajaj Pulsar P150 fares against the Pulsar N160 in a specification-based comparison.

Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs Pulsar N160: Design and colours

The new Bajaj Pulsar P150 shares its design language with the Pulsar N160. Both of them sport a sharp front fascia with a projector LED headlamp and twin LED DRLs. They also feature sharp tank extensions, a stubby exhaust and multi-spoke alloy wheels. While the new Pulsar P150 is offered in five colour shades, the N160 is available in three colour schemes.

Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs Pulsar N160: Engine and gearbox

Specification Pulsar P150 Pulsar N160 Engine 149.68cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected 164.82cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected Power 14.3 bhp 15.7 bhp Torque 13.5 Nm 14.6 Nm Gearbox 5-speed 5-speed

Powering the new Bajaj Pulsar P150 is a 149.68cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 14.3 bhp and 13.5 Nm of peak torque. The Pulsar N160, on the other hand, gets a 164.82cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 15.7 bhp and 14.6 Nm of peak torque. Both of them come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs Pulsar N160: Dimensions and capacity

Dimensions Pulsar P150 Pulsar N160 Length N.A. 1989 mm Width N.A. 743 mm Height N.A. 1050 mm Wheelbase 1352 mm 1351 mm Ground Clearance 165 mm 165 mm Seat Height 790 mm 795 mm Kerb Weight 140 kg 152 kg Fuel Tank Capacity 14 litres 14 litres

Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs Pulsar N160: Hardware and features

The Bajaj Pulsar P150 and the N160 get telescopic front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. Braking duties are performed by disc brakes at the front and at the rear while the P150 gets an option of drum/disc, the N160 gets a disc brake only. Also, they sport single-channel and dual-channel ABS respectively. In terms of features, they get a semi-digital instrument cluster, USB charging port, etc.

Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs Pulsar N160: Price in India

Make and model Starting price (ex-showroom Delhi) Bajaj Pulsar P150 Rs 1.17 lakh Bajaj Pulsar N160 Rs 1.22 lakh

The new Bajaj Pulsar P150 is priced from Rs 1.17 lakh to Rs 1.20 lakh while the Pulsar N160 retails from Rs 1.22 lakh to Rs 1.27 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Which Pulsar motorcycle will be your pick? Do let us know in the comments below!

