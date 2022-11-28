scorecardresearch

New Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs Pulsar N160: Price, specs comparison

The all-new Bajaj Pulsar P150 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.17 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how it fares against the Pulsar N160 in a specification-based comparison.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Bajaj Auto recently introduced the all-new Pulsar P150 in the Indian market. The price of the 2023 Bajaj Pulsar P150 starts at Rs 1.17 lakh, ex-showroom. At this price point, it costs just 5,000 rupees less than its elder sibling, the Pulsar N160. So, here’s how the all-new Bajaj Pulsar P150 fares against the Pulsar N160 in a specification-based comparison. 

2023 Bajaj Pulsar P150

Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs Pulsar N160: Design and colours

The new Bajaj Pulsar P150 shares its design language with the Pulsar N160. Both of them sport a sharp front fascia with a projector LED headlamp and twin LED DRLs. They also feature sharp tank extensions, a stubby exhaust and multi-spoke alloy wheels. While the new Pulsar P150 is offered in five colour shades, the N160 is available in three colour schemes. 

pulsar p150 engine

Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs Pulsar N160: Engine and gearbox

SpecificationPulsar P150Pulsar N160
Engine149.68cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected164.82cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected
Power14.3 bhp15.7 bhp
Torque13.5 Nm14.6 Nm
Gearbox5-speed5-speed

Powering the new Bajaj Pulsar P150 is a 149.68cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 14.3 bhp and 13.5 Nm of peak torque. The Pulsar N160, on the other hand, gets a 164.82cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 15.7 bhp and 14.6 Nm of peak torque. Both of them come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

pulsar n160 specs

Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs Pulsar N160: Dimensions and capacity

DimensionsPulsar P150Pulsar N160
LengthN.A.1989 mm
WidthN.A.743 mm
HeightN.A.1050 mm
Wheelbase1352 mm1351 mm
Ground Clearance165 mm165 mm
Seat Height790 mm795 mm
Kerb Weight140 kg152 kg
Fuel Tank Capacity14 litres14 litres
Bajaj Pulsar N160 features

Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs Pulsar N160: Hardware and features

The Bajaj Pulsar P150 and the N160 get telescopic front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. Braking duties are performed by disc brakes at the front and at the rear while the P150 gets an option of drum/disc, the N160 gets a disc brake only. Also, they sport single-channel and dual-channel ABS respectively. In terms of features, they get a semi-digital instrument cluster, USB charging port, etc. 

Watch Video | Bajaj Pulsar N160 Review:

Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs Pulsar N160: Price in India 

Make and modelStarting price (ex-showroom Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar P150Rs 1.17 lakh
Bajaj Pulsar N160Rs 1.22 lakh

The new Bajaj Pulsar P150 is priced from Rs 1.17 lakh to Rs 1.20 lakh while the Pulsar N160 retails from Rs 1.22 lakh to Rs 1.27 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Which Pulsar motorcycle will be your pick? Do let us know in the comments below!

