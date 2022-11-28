New Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs Pulsar N160: Price, specs comparison

Bajaj Auto recently introduced the all-new Pulsar P150 in the Indian market. The price of the 2023 Bajaj Pulsar P150 starts at Rs 1.17 lakh, ex-showroom. At this price point, it costs just 5,000 rupees less than its elder sibling, the Pulsar N160. So, here’s how the all-new Bajaj Pulsar P150 fares against the Pulsar N160 in a specification-based comparison.
Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs Pulsar N160: Design and colours
The new Bajaj Pulsar P150 shares its design language with the Pulsar N160. Both of them sport a sharp front fascia with a projector LED headlamp and twin LED DRLs. They also feature sharp tank extensions, a stubby exhaust and multi-spoke alloy wheels. While the new Pulsar P150 is offered in five colour shades, the N160 is available in three colour schemes.
Also Read: Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Priced at Rs 4.22 crore
Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs Pulsar N160: Engine and gearbox
|Specification
|Pulsar P150
|Pulsar N160
|Engine
|149.68cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected
|164.82cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected
|Power
|14.3 bhp
|15.7 bhp
|Torque
|13.5 Nm
|14.6 Nm
|Gearbox
|5-speed
|5-speed
Powering the new Bajaj Pulsar P150 is a 149.68cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 14.3 bhp and 13.5 Nm of peak torque. The Pulsar N160, on the other hand, gets a 164.82cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 15.7 bhp and 14.6 Nm of peak torque. Both of them come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.
Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook
Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs Pulsar N160: Dimensions and capacity
|Dimensions
|Pulsar P150
|Pulsar N160
|Length
|N.A.
|1989 mm
|Width
|N.A.
|743 mm
|Height
|N.A.
|1050 mm
|Wheelbase
|1352 mm
|1351 mm
|Ground Clearance
|165 mm
|165 mm
|Seat Height
|790 mm
|795 mm
|Kerb Weight
|140 kg
|152 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|14 litres
|14 litres
Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs Pulsar N160: Hardware and features
The Bajaj Pulsar P150 and the N160 get telescopic front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. Braking duties are performed by disc brakes at the front and at the rear while the P150 gets an option of drum/disc, the N160 gets a disc brake only. Also, they sport single-channel and dual-channel ABS respectively. In terms of features, they get a semi-digital instrument cluster, USB charging port, etc.
Watch Video | Bajaj Pulsar N160 Review:
Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs Pulsar N160: Price in India
|Make and model
|Starting price (ex-showroom Delhi)
|Bajaj Pulsar P150
|Rs 1.17 lakh
|Bajaj Pulsar N160
|Rs 1.22 lakh
The new Bajaj Pulsar P150 is priced from Rs 1.17 lakh to Rs 1.20 lakh while the Pulsar N160 retails from Rs 1.22 lakh to Rs 1.27 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Which Pulsar motorcycle will be your pick? Do let us know in the comments below!
Also Read: Pravaig Defy electric SUV launched in India: Priced at Rs 39.50 lakh
Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.