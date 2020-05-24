Bajaj Pulsar NS200 price hiked: Costlier by this much

The price difference is Rs 3,500 though with no increment in the features list.

A few Bajaj bikes that didn’t get the price hike are now sporting a new increased tag. The Bajaj NS200 is one of these. The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 price in India begins from Rs 1.28 lakh now, up from the previous BS6 model’s Rs 1.25 lakh tag. If you see, the price difference now is Rs 3,501, ex-showroom. The motorcycle sports no changes and the ongoing pandemic could be one of the reasons for the price increase.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The other motorcycle that has got a price hike includes the RS200. The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is now priced at Rs 1.48 lakh, ex-showroom. This again is Rs 3,501 more than the previous BS6 price. During the BS6 transition, Bajaj had added dual-channel ABS to the equation, thereby making the bike a bit safer on the road. Unfortunately, the NS200 still runs a single-channel ABS, aligned with the front wheel.

Both the bikes derive power from a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, 200cc engine that puts out 24.5hp of power and around 18.5Nm torque. A 6-speed gearbox is again common to both the bikes. A steel-pressed perimeter frame forms the chassis of the bike. MRF Nylogrip tyres on 17-inch alloy wheels too are on offer. The instrument console as well as other mechanical bits too are the same. There are telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear.

Bajaj offers split seats with its 200cc models. Speaking of which, recently there were talks of a 400cc engined RS model in the works. It will probably use the RS200’s styling and the Dominar’s motor. Seems like a potent combination given that the RS’ chassis can take that additional power. A slight styling change can be expected as well. However, whether Bajaj wants to launch it here to compete with the Ninja 400 or not is another question. The said model is being planned for other global markets at present.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.