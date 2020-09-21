Bajaj Pulsar NS200 new variant, colour option teased: India launch soon!

There should be no mechanical changes to the new colour option of the Bajaj Pulsar NS200. That said, the bike will continue to get power from the same BS6 compliant, 199.5 cc single-cylinder engine that is good for developing 24 hp of power along with a peak torque of 18.5 Nm.

Bajaj Auto has recently launched a new TVC campaign for its Pulsar range. The company has now released a video in which one can see the Pulsar NS200, RS200 and other Pulsar models in action. Interestingly, as one can see in the video, the Pulsar NS200 appears in a new colour scheme. Undoubtedly, the said shade is the best looking for the 200cc streetfighter till date. Thankfully, its not a regular sticker job as the wheels, frame and even the body panels have received a new visual treatment. In order to be precise, the wheels and the frame have been painted in white while the body panels get a mix of red and black with some attractive highlights. Moreover, the belly pan can be seen with three colours of red, white and black. The overall paint scheme looks quite appealing and it sure will attract a lot of potential buyers.

Watch the teaser video here:

There should be no mechanical changes to the bike. That said, the new shade of the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 will continue to get power from the same BS6 compliant, 199.5 cc single-cylinder engine that is good for developing 24 hp of power along with a peak torque of 18.5 Nm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox. In terms of prime features, the Pulsar NS200 gets analog-digital instrument cluster along with LED taillamps, sporty-looking split step up seats and clip-on handlebars.

Suspension system comprises of conventional telescopic forks upfront along with a Nitrox rear monoshock. The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is currently priced in India at Rs 1,29,722 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Being a more premium paint scheme, it might demand some additional cash. The new colour scheme might as well arrive as a new variant of the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and the official launch is expected in the coming days. Stay tuned wih Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

