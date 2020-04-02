Bajaj Pulsar NS200 BS6 launched: TVS Apache RTR200 rival’s price, features

The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 BS6 gets a steep price increase but compensates for it by making more power than before.

By:Published: April 2, 2020 5:56:09 PM

 

Bajaj has launched the Pulsar NS200 BS6 in India. The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 price in India is Rs 1.25 lakh, Rs 11,000 more than the BS4 model. The motorcycle is yet to reach dealerships and this is down to the lockdown phase. We believe Bajaj dealers should be able to cater to customers with the updated model within a few weeks of the lockdown lifting.

We will come straight to the point here. The NS200 BS6 gets a power bump. It and the RS200 now make the same power – 24.5hp and 18.5Nm. The 4-valve engine benefits from fuel injection tech and three spark plugs. A 6-speed gearbox is mated to this engine. Dimension wise, there are no changes. However the ground clearance has gone up by 1mm. Kerb weight has increased by 4kg and now stands at 156kg.

The fuel tank capacity is 12 litres. Bajaj offers a telescopic front fork and an adjustable monoshock at the back. A 100-section tyre is available in the front while a 130mm unit is for the back. Bajaj offers disc brakes at both ends. However the ABS safety comes into play only when one applies the front brake.

Other changes include a blue tinge for the headlamp. Bajaj has also added the engine malfunction light to the instrument console. Speaking of which, the console is a semi-digital unit, with the tachometer readout being analogue. The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 gets a service due indicator as well. There are split seats on offer while the tail lights are LED.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 competes with the TVS Apache RTR200 as well as the Yamaha FZ250. Both the competitors are BS6 now though the FZ is yet to be seen in showrooms. The Bajaj makes more power than both while the Yamaha and TVS have an upper hand in torque. Both also come with a 5-speed gearbox. We are sure you understand here that the Pulsar is much better in performance on paper. How is it on the road though? You shall find out soon.

