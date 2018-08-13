More safety for no extra money: Bajaj Pulsar NS160 rear disc variant coming soon

Bajaj Auto is prepping up for the launch of Pulsar NS160 rear disc brake variant in India and the same has been spied recently. The said trim has been spied at what appears to be a dealer yard in a YouTube video shot by Shivansh Batham. Besides the addition of a rear disc brake, the design of the alloy wheels has also changed and the new ones look similar to the ones that come on the Pulsar 150. The idea behind this might be to compensate for the additional cost due to the rear disc brake. Apart from these couple of changes, rest of the elements on the motorcycle will most likely remain the same. It is not clear in the video that whether a single channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) will come with the updated model or not.

Watch the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 rear disc variant spy video here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

That said, the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 rear disc variant will get power from the same 160cc engine that powers the existing model. The engine is mated to a five-speed transmission and is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 15 bhp and 14.6 Nm. The suspension set of the motorcycle comprises of conventional telescopic forks up front along with a rear monoshock. The new Bajaj Pulsar NS160 rear disc variant gets a digital-analog instrument cluster and the unit looks almost identical to the one on the Pulsar NS200. As already mentioned, the motorcycle has been snapped at a dealer yard and hence, the launch seems imminent. With the recent launch of the Hero Xtreme 200R at a competitive price point, Bajaj Auto will definitely try to implement a nominal price hike for the new model or maybe introduce the feature without any incremental cost for a limited period of time.

The new Hero Xtreme 200R is the most affordable 200cc motorcycle in India and in fact, its price is at par with some of the 160cc bikes in the segment like the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Bajaj Pulsar NS160. Now only time will tell if Bajaj manages to pull off the aforementioned equation or not.

Video Source: Shivansh Batham - YouTube