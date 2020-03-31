Bajaj Pulsar NS160 BS6 launched: TVS Apache RTR160 rival’s price, specs, features

The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 BS6 with fuel-injection, boasts more power but slightly lesser torque than before.

Bajaj Auto has launched the NS160 BS6 in India. The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 price in India starts from Rs 1.04 lakh, ex-showroom. This is an increase by Rs 10,000 from the BS4 version. Bajaj dealers have confirmed that the updated NS is in their stockyards. The colour palette remains the same as before too. Prime among the changes is the fuel-injected 160cc heart. This oil-cooled, 4-valve, twin spark engine now makes more power – 17.2PS as opposed to the BS4 unit’s 16PS. Power is also made at 500rpm higher than before. Bajaj has reduced the torque though by 0.4Nm and it now stands at 14.6Nm. The gearbox is still a 5-speed unit. The BS6 Pulsar NS160 has gained 3kg over the outgoing bike. Bajaj has also increased the wheelbase by 2mm and reduced width by 0.5mm. Other parameters stay the same including the ground clearance of 177mm.

There is only one version of NS160 now on sale – double disc. Bajaj has linked the front brake with ABS. The front suspension comprises of telescopic forks while the rear is made up of a Nitrox gas canister fixed on a monoshock. The NS160 BS6 competes with the new TVS Apache RTR160 BS6. However while the Apache lost power in the BS6 transition, the Pulsar now makes as much power as its 180cc engined 180F sibling.

Bajaj uses a semi-digital instrument console for the Pulsar NS160. Along with other tell-tale lights, even the fuel injector malfunction light too has been added now. There are split seats too. We feel Bajaj could have added a LED headlight, much like in the Dominars.

The NS160 might lose out on the value-for-money contest with the Apache. Especially since the TVS has had a decent revamp in the name of BS6 compliance. However in outright acceleration, it is likely that the NS160 might have the upper hand. We should settle this for once and all when we get our hands on these bikes post lockdown.

