Bajaj Pulsar NS125 now costlier than Pulsar 150: Latest price hike explained

Thanks to the NS160 design connection, the Bajaj Pulsar NS125 is currently one of the sportiest-looking 125cc bikes on sale in India.

Bajaj Auto has recently hiked the price of its 125cc street naked, better known as the Pulsar NS125. The said price revision has been into effect starting 1st July, 2021. After the price hike, the motorcycle is now available at the showrooms for a price of Rs 99,296. That said, the bike is now costlier by Rs 4,416 compared to its previous price tag. With this price restructuring, Bajaj Pulsar NS125 is now costlier than the Pulsar 150 Neon ABS. The latter is currently priced at Rs 98,259. That said, the NS125 now surpasses the price of the Pulsar 150 neon ABS by Rs 1,037. Both prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Faridabad.

Bajaj Pulsar NS125 gets the same styling as its elder sibling – the Pulsar NS160. This is the reason why the NS125 is one of the sportiest-looking 125cc motorcycles on sale in India at present. The bike gets features like a semi-digital instrument cluster, front disc brake, and also, split-styled LED tail lamp. Bajaj Pulsar NS125 is currently available in a single variant only and customers can choose from four colour options namely Burnt Red, Pewter Grey, Orange and Saffire Blue.

Now, speaking of the powertrain, Bajaj Pulsar NS125 draws power from a 124.45cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that is good for generating 11.6 hp of power and 11 Nm of torque. The transmission is a five-speed unit. Suspension system of the motorcycle comprises conventional telescopic forks upfront along with a rear monoshock. The NS125 has a seat height of 805mm and the bike tips the scales at 144kg. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

