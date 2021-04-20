Bajaj Pulsar NS125 launched: Priced this much more than Pulsar 125

The Bajaj Pulsar NS125 is priced at Rs 93,690, ex-showroom. This pricing is eerily closer to the 150-160cc bikes but then the Pulsar may have a deficit in terms of the power it makes but not in terms of features and perhaps the feel.

By:April 20, 2021 12:38 PM

Bajaj Auto, the masters at making new genres and exploiting old ones has brought in a much more premium offering in the 125cc space. The new bike is called the Bajaj Pulsar NS125 and it is priced at Rs 93,690, ex-showroom. This pricing is eerily closer to the 150-160cc bikes but then the Pulsar may have a deficit in terms of the power it makes but not in terms of features and perhaps the feel. It is an entry-level sports bike for youngsters and for those who cannot afford the nearly Rs 50,000 expensive KTM 125 Duke. Compared to the Pulsar 125, which was launched in 2019, the NS125 is priced at Rs 20,000 more. It is also the first bike in its class, if we don’t consider the 125 Duke, to have a rear monoshock suspension as well as a perimeter frame. Four colour options for the bike are available – Beach Blue, Fiery Orange, Burnt Red and Pewter Grey.

Also Read Bajaj Pulsar 125 review

Bajaj has used the same engine as the Pulsar 125 but has bumped the power here by 1PS. The power made from this 2-valve, 125cc engine is 11PS and torque is 11Nm. The gearbox used is a 5-speed unit while the bike boasts a 240mm front disc and 130mm rear drum, with CBS. It’s kerb weight is 4kg more than the Pulsar 125 at 144kg. Fuel tank capacity of the bike is 12 litres while the ground clearance is 179mm. There are 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends, with the tyre size being the same as the P125 – 80 section at front and 100 at the rear.

Design-wise, the bike looks the same as the other members from the NS faction namely the NS160 and NS200. Bajaj have given a halogen headlight flanked by two LED pilot lamps. The instrument console is expected to be a semi-digital unit. At this price point though, Bajaj should have given ABS, at least as an option.

