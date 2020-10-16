Bajaj Pulsar NS and RS series launched in new colours: Deliveries to begin by October end

Available in fresh colours like Burnt Red (Matte finish) and Plasma Blue (Satin Finish), the new look of the Pulsar RS and NS series is rounded off with white alloy wheels.

Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 in Burnt Red (matte finish)

Bajaj Auto today launched new colour options for its Pulsar NS and RS series of motorcycles ahead of the festive season. Available in fresh colour options of Burnt Red (matte finish) and Plasma Blue (gloss finish), the new look completed with white alloy wheels. Front and rear fenders now have a carbon fibre texture, and a hot stamping pattern has been added to the seats.

The Pulsar RS 200 with dual-channel ABS is priced at Rs 1,52,179 (ex-showroom, New Delhi), while the Pulsar NS 200 is priced at Rs 1,31,219 (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and Pulsar NS 160 at Rs 1,08,589 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The new RS & NS series will be available at Bajaj Dealerships starting 23 October 2020

Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 comes powered by a 200cc four-valve triple-spark DTS-i fuel-injected liquid-cooled engine that puts out 24 hp. It gets a 300mm disc brake up front and dual-channel ABS. The new Pulsar RS200 will now be available in three colour schemes: Burnt Red (Matte Finish), Metallic Pearl White and Pewter Grey.

The Pulsar NS200 is powered by the same 20cc four-valve engine that puts out 24 hp and the Pulsar NS 160 puts out 17 hp. The Pulsar NS 200 & NS 160 will be available in four new colour schemes: Burnt Red (Matte Finish), Metallic Pearl White, Pewter Grey and Plasma Satin Blue. The series also gets new all-white alloy wheels.

The Pulsar RS200 and NS200 have always stood out by offering the latest in international technology in performance motorcycling. This festive season, we offer discerning motorcyclists an unbeatable combination of sporty responsive performance and eye-catching new looks that reaffirm Pulsar’s market leadership, Narayan Sundararaman, Head-Marketing, Bajaj Auto said.

