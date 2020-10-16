Bajaj Pulsar NS and RS series launched in new colours: Deliveries to begin by October end

Available in fresh colours like Burnt Red (Matte finish) and Plasma Blue (Satin Finish), the new look of the Pulsar RS and NS series is rounded off with white alloy wheels.

By:October 16, 2020 6:02 PM
bajaj pulsar RS 200 Burnt Red Matte FinishBajaj Pulsar RS 200 in Burnt Red (matte finish)

Bajaj Auto today launched new colour options for its Pulsar NS and RS series of motorcycles ahead of the festive season. Available in fresh colour options of Burnt Red (matte finish) and Plasma Blue (gloss finish), the new look completed with white alloy wheels. Front and rear fenders now have a carbon fibre texture, and a hot stamping pattern has been added to the seats.

The Pulsar RS 200 with dual-channel ABS is priced at Rs 1,52,179 (ex-showroom, New Delhi), while the Pulsar NS 200 is priced at Rs 1,31,219 (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and Pulsar NS 160 at Rs 1,08,589 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The new RS & NS series will be available at Bajaj Dealerships starting 23 October 2020

Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 comes powered by a 200cc four-valve triple-spark DTS-i fuel-injected liquid-cooled engine that puts out 24 hp. It gets a 300mm disc brake up front and dual-channel ABS. The new Pulsar RS200 will now be available in three colour schemes: Burnt Red (Matte Finish), Metallic Pearl White and Pewter Grey.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Also read: Two decades of Bajaj Pulsar: History, Journey & Evolution of India’s favourite ‘sportsbike’!

The Pulsar NS200 is powered by the same 20cc four-valve engine that puts out 24 hp and the Pulsar NS 160 puts out 17 hp. The Pulsar NS 200 & NS 160 will be available in four new colour schemes: Burnt Red (Matte Finish), Metallic Pearl White, Pewter Grey and Plasma Satin Blue. The series also gets new all-white alloy wheels.

The Pulsar RS200 and NS200 have always stood out by offering the latest in international technology in performance motorcycling. This festive season, we offer discerning motorcyclists an unbeatable combination of sporty responsive performance and eye-catching new looks that reaffirm Pulsar’s market leadership, Narayan Sundararaman, Head-Marketing, Bajaj Auto said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Renault Duster turbo review: Rugged, fun-to-drive but misses out on features

Renault Duster turbo review: Rugged, fun-to-drive but misses out on features

Delhi now the cheapest place to buy EVs in India: Registration fee waived for electric cars, scooters

Delhi now the cheapest place to buy EVs in India: Registration fee waived for electric cars, scooters

Audi Q2 launched: Price, specs, features of smallest Audi in India

Audi Q2 launched: Price, specs, features of smallest Audi in India

Toyota Urban Cruiser, Glanza get attractive festive season offers: All you need to know

Toyota Urban Cruiser, Glanza get attractive festive season offers: All you need to know

Hero Electric launches Optima HX, Photon-hx, NYX-hx electric scooters: Price, availability and more details!

Hero Electric launches Optima HX, Photon-hx, NYX-hx electric scooters: Price, availability and more details!

Hyundai India exports 2 lakh Creta SUVs since 2015

Hyundai India exports 2 lakh Creta SUVs since 2015

Exchange any petrol scooter with Gemopai electric scooters: CredR to facilitate price quotation

Exchange any petrol scooter with Gemopai electric scooters: CredR to facilitate price quotation

Kia Seltos anniversary edition launched: Colours, features of Hyundai Creta rival explained

Kia Seltos anniversary edition launched: Colours, features of Hyundai Creta rival explained

Ducati's upcoming flagship ADV might be called V4 Granturismo: Arriving 4th November!

Ducati's upcoming flagship ADV might be called V4 Granturismo: Arriving 4th November!

Royal Enfield now offers 3D motorcycle personalisation: Launches 'Make-It-Yours' for 650 twins

Royal Enfield now offers 3D motorcycle personalisation: Launches 'Make-It-Yours' for 650 twins

New Toyota Innova Crysta facelift revealed with new features: India launch in 2021

New Toyota Innova Crysta facelift revealed with new features: India launch in 2021

Land Rover Defender launched at a price of Rs 73.98 lakh: All about the No Time To Die SUV star

Land Rover Defender launched at a price of Rs 73.98 lakh: All about the No Time To Die SUV star

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Review: Redefining Entry-Level Luxury Sedans

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Review: Redefining Entry-Level Luxury Sedans

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India Launch Live: BMW Gran Coupe Price in India, Specs, Features, Images

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India Launch Live: BMW Gran Coupe Price in India, Specs, Features, Images

Land Rover Defender Launch Live Updates: Defender 90 and 110 SUV price and variants

Land Rover Defender Launch Live Updates: Defender 90 and 110 SUV price and variants

2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe launched: Baby bimmer priced at Rs 39.3 lakh

2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe launched: Baby bimmer priced at Rs 39.3 lakh

Hero MotoCorp donates Xtreme 200R-based bike ambulances to Himachal Pradesh authorities

Hero MotoCorp donates Xtreme 200R-based bike ambulances to Himachal Pradesh authorities

Mahindra Scorpio now gets Apple CarPlay, Android Auto on these variants

Mahindra Scorpio now gets Apple CarPlay, Android Auto on these variants

JK Tyre bets big on puncture-proof tyres: Procures international-spec testing equipment

JK Tyre bets big on puncture-proof tyres: Procures international-spec testing equipment

Isuzu D-Max BS6 pick-up trucks launched: Commercial models start at Rs 7.8 lakh

Isuzu D-Max BS6 pick-up trucks launched: Commercial models start at Rs 7.8 lakh