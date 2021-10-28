Bajaj Pulsar N250, Pulsar F250 launched with these features: Price starts at Rs 1.38 lakh

The all-new Bajaj Pulsar 250 range has finally been launched in India. The new Pulsar N250 has been priced at Rs 1.38 lakh while the Pulsar F250 will set you back by Rs 1.40 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

The all-new Bajaj Pulsar 250 range has finally been launched in India. The said line-up comprises the naked Pulsar N250 along with the semi-faired Pulsar F250. Prices of the new Pulsar flagships start at Rs 1.38 lakh. The said price is for the Pulsar N250 while its semi-faired counterpart – the Pulsar F250 will set you back by Rs 1.40 lakh (both prices mentioned are ex-showroom). The just-launched Bajaj Pulsar 250 series is offered in two colour options namely Techno Grey and Racing Red.

Both these motorcycles are powered by a 250cc, oil-cooled engine mated to a 5-speed transmission system. The fuel-injected motor on the Pulsar 250 twins is good for producing a maximum power output of 24 hp while the peak torque output is rated at 21.5 Nm. The two bikes sit on a tubular frame and get a slip and assist clutch as well. Transmission is a 5-speed unit.

In terms of features, the Pulsar N250 and Pulsar F250 get bits like an LED projector headlamp along with a semi-digital instrument cluster that displays gear-position indicator, distance to empty read-out, etc. They get split step-up seats, USB mobile charging port and more. Both these bikes get conventional telescopic forks upfront along with a rear mono-shock. That said, the Pulsar 250 and the Pulsar 250F are the first non-LS/RS/NS Pulsar models to get a mono-shock.

Braking on both these bikes is taken care of with the help of a 300 mm disc brake upfront along with a 230 mm disc unit at the rear. A single-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) comes as standard on both these bikes. The new Bajaj Pulsar N250 and the F250 ride on 100/80-17 front and 130/70-17 rear tyres. The dealer dispatches of these motorcycles will start from 10th November.

