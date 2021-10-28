Bajaj Pulsar N250, Pulsar F250 launched with these features: Price starts at Rs 1.38 lakh

The all-new Bajaj Pulsar 250 range has finally been launched in India. The new Pulsar N250 has been priced at Rs 1.38 lakh while the Pulsar F250 will set you back by Rs 1.40 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

By:Updated: Oct 28, 2021 2:23 PM
Bajaj Pulsar 250

The all-new Bajaj Pulsar 250 range has finally been launched in India. The said line-up comprises the naked Pulsar N250 along with the semi-faired Pulsar F250. Prices of the new Pulsar flagships start at Rs 1.38 lakh. The said price is for the Pulsar N250 while its semi-faired counterpart – the Pulsar F250 will set you back by Rs 1.40 lakh (both prices mentioned are ex-showroom). The just-launched Bajaj Pulsar 250 series is offered in two colour options namely Techno Grey and Racing Red.

Both these motorcycles are powered by a 250cc, oil-cooled engine mated to a 5-speed transmission system. The fuel-injected motor on the Pulsar 250 twins is good for producing a maximum power output of 24 hp while the peak torque output is rated at 21.5 Nm. The two bikes sit on a tubular frame and get a slip and assist clutch as well. Transmission is a 5-speed unit.

In terms of features, the Pulsar N250 and Pulsar F250 get bits like an LED projector headlamp along with a semi-digital instrument cluster that displays gear-position indicator, distance to empty read-out, etc. They get split step-up seats, USB mobile charging port and more. Both these bikes get conventional telescopic forks upfront along with a rear mono-shock. That said, the Pulsar 250 and the Pulsar 250F are the first non-LS/RS/NS Pulsar models to get a mono-shock.

Braking on both these bikes is taken care of with the help of a 300 mm disc brake upfront along with a 230 mm disc unit at the rear. A single-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) comes as standard on both these bikes. The new Bajaj Pulsar N250 and the F250 ride on 100/80-17 front and 130/70-17 rear tyres. The dealer dispatches of these motorcycles will start from 10th November.

Keep watching this space as we bring you the first ride review of the Bajaj Pulsar 250 and the Pulsar 250F on 11th November, 5 PM sharp. Make sure you subscribe to our YouTube channel to not miss any action.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Bajaj Pulsar N250, Pulsar F250 launched with these features: Price starts at Rs 1.38 lakh

Bajaj Pulsar N250, Pulsar F250 launched with these features: Price starts at Rs 1.38 lakh

Porsche Taycan EV, Macan Facelift India launch on November 12: Details

Porsche Taycan EV, Macan Facelift India launch on November 12: Details

Skoda Slavia specifications revealed: Longer than Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Skoda Slavia specifications revealed: Longer than Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 India Launch Live Updates: Specs, expected price, features

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 India Launch Live Updates: Specs, expected price, features

SSS Springs announces JV with South Korea's Daewon for seating systems production

SSS Springs announces JV with South Korea's Daewon for seating systems production

Chip crisis, input costs pull Maruti profit down 65%

Chip crisis, input costs pull Maruti profit down 65%

Euler Motors launches HiLoad EV: India's most powerful 3W cargo with six segment-first features

Euler Motors launches HiLoad EV: India's most powerful 3W cargo with six segment-first features

2022 Kawasaki W800 unveiled globally: India launch early next year

2022 Kawasaki W800 unveiled globally: India launch early next year

2022 Range Rover unveiled: Gets rear wheel steering & more

2022 Range Rover unveiled: Gets rear wheel steering & more

MetroRide introduces 3 new routes from Dwarka sector 11 metro station: Plans to expand to entire Delhi-NCR

MetroRide introduces 3 new routes from Dwarka sector 11 metro station: Plans to expand to entire Delhi-NCR

Bajaj Pulsar 250 India launch tomorrow: Biggest, most powerful Pulsar yet

Bajaj Pulsar 250 India launch tomorrow: Biggest, most powerful Pulsar yet

Mahindra First Choice inaugurates its 5th AutoKart Refresh store in India: Aims to open 20 outlets by FY2022

Mahindra First Choice inaugurates its 5th AutoKart Refresh store in India: Aims to open 20 outlets by FY2022

Detel EV partners with Global Assure to offer 24x7 Roadside Assistance: Details

Detel EV partners with Global Assure to offer 24x7 Roadside Assistance: Details

Maruti Suzuki backs auto subscription model to grow in near future

Maruti Suzuki backs auto subscription model to grow in near future

Harman adds Infinity REF 7005A amplifier and ALPHA 100 multimedia player to its aftermarket car accessories

Harman adds Infinity REF 7005A amplifier and ALPHA 100 multimedia player to its aftermarket car accessories

Honda Cars India announces tie-up with Bank of Maharashtra: Offering lucrative financing schemes

Honda Cars India announces tie-up with Bank of Maharashtra: Offering lucrative financing schemes

Honda to launch its most affordable bike in India next fiscal: Splendor, CT100 rival?

Honda to launch its most affordable bike in India next fiscal: Splendor, CT100 rival?

Sub-compact cars with highest ground clearance - Tata Punch to Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Sub-compact cars with highest ground clearance - Tata Punch to Maruti Suzuki Baleno

eBikeGo Rugged electric scooter gets over 1 lakh bookings within two months of its launch: Details

eBikeGo Rugged electric scooter gets over 1 lakh bookings within two months of its launch: Details

2022 Jaguar XF Facelift launched in India: Priced from Rs 71.60 lakh

2022 Jaguar XF Facelift launched in India: Priced from Rs 71.60 lakh