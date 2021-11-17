Bajaj Pulsar F250, N250 video review: Top speed, mileage, features, specs, price

Bajaj Auto says that it is three years late with the Pulsar 250. So, is it really the 'too late to the party' case or do the new Pulsars compensate for that? We find out in this review.

Celebrating 20 years of the iconic Pulsar brand in India, Pune-based Bajaj Auto launched its biggest Pulsars yet a few days back. The Pulsar 250 range has two members namely Pulsar F250 and the other one being the Pulsar N250. The biggest difference between these two is the visuals. While the N250 is a naked streetfighter, the Pulsar F250 is a semi-faired bike. In terms of features, the two bikes get an LED projector headlight along with bits like a semi-digital instrument cluster, USB charging port, backlit switches, LED turn indicators, and LED split styled tail lights.

Watch Video | Bajaj Pulsar F250, Pulsar N250 Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The engine is a new 249cc, oil-cooled, 2-valve set up that’s good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 24.5 hp and 21.5 Nm. Transmission is a five-speed unit and not a six-speed but features a slip & assist clutch. Moreover, Bajaj Auto offers a single-channel ABS with the two bikes and not a dual-channel unit. Coming to the price, the Bajaj Pulsar 250 range starts at Rs 1.38 lakh with the N250 while the Pulsar F250 will set you back by an additional Rs 2,000, taking the price up to Rs 1.40 lakh (both prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi).

Apart from being an aspirational product, the Pulsar brand has also been about accessibility and that’s the spot that bajaj has tried to hit with the all-new Pulsar 250s. That said, rather than going all out with features and performance, the brand has tried to deliver motorcycles that stand high on everyday practicality while not compromising on that quintessential Pulsar flavour, that too on a budget.

For our detailed first-ride review of the Pulsar F250 and the Pulsar N250, watch the video that is embedded after the first paragraph in this story.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.