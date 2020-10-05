Bajaj Pulsar, Dominar could get smartphone connectivity soon: ‘Neuron’ name trademarked!

Neuron or nerve cells in specific are the cells that are responsible for receiving sensory input from the external world and also for sending motor commands to the muscles. That said, the trademark hints towards a tech related to 'connectivity'.

Pune-based Bajaj Auto has trademarked the name ‘Neuron’ in India. This means that the company is working on something very much new. Now one may think that the brand is working on a new two-wheeler, however, we don’t think that this is the case. Well, the reason being, the trademark on the Govt website suggests that the ‘Neuron’ trademark covers two, three and four-wheelers along with their parts and components. That said, Neuron hints towards a new tech that could find its way to multiple Bajaj vehicles in the future. Now, in order to understand the nomenclature, Neuron or nerve cells in specific are responsible for receiving sensory input from the external world and also for sending motor commands to the muscles. In simpler words, neurons communicate with other cells via specialized connections.

That said, if the term (and logic) is something to go by, the said tech points towards a connectivity-related feature and hence, in most certainty, it would be smartphone connectivity tech. The company’s Bajaj Chetak electric scooter already comes with a smartphone connect provision, however, the same isn’t available for the company’s popular bikes like the Pulsar and Dominar. Moreover, the unit on the Chetak isn’t as in-depth and feature-rich as the one on its rivals like the Ather 450X and the TVS iQube. Also, the fact that with competition like Hero MotoCorp and TVS already having launched smartphone connectivity with even 200cc bikes, Bajaj might be working on the said tech in order to catch up.

The said technology might make debut in the Dominar range first followed by the Pulsar RS200, NS200 and the Pulsar 220F. Once launched, customers might be able to have access to vehicle statistics, turn-by-turn navigation, vehicle tracking and also get call & message alerts once they connect their smartphone to the vehicle. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel if you haven’t!

