Bajaj Auto reports 24% jump in sales in June 2021: Exports up 45%

Bajaj Auto's exports in June jumped 45 percent to 1,84,300 units as against 1,26,908 units in the corresponding month last year

By:July 1, 2021 10:56 AM
Bajaj Auto on Thursday reported a 24 percent jump in its total sales at 3,46,136 units in June 2021. The company had sold 2,78,097 units in the same month a year ago. Domestic sales in June this year were at 1,61,836 units as against 1,51,189 units, up 7 percent, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing. Total motorcycle sales stood at 3,10,578 units, an increase of 22 percent, as compared to 2,55,122 units sold in June last year.

Total commercial vehicle sales were at 35,558 units as against 22,975 units in the same month last year, up 55 percent, the company said.

Last month, Bajaj Auto stated that it had registered a 54 percent growth in two-wheeler sales having sold 60,342 units, compared to 39,286 units in May 2020. Also, the company exported a total of 1,80,212 two-wheelers in May against 73,512 units during the corresponding period last year. That said, the brand reported a whopping 145 percent growth in this area.

Also read: Bajaj Freerider name trademarked: Upcoming premium electric bike or something else?

In related news, Bajaj Auto recently trademarked the name Freerider for one of its upcoming products. While there are details known of it yet, rumours on the web suggest that it will be used for an all-electric motorcycle. The trademark listing on the government website states that the manufacturer had applied for this trademark on 1st March 2021, with approval granted on 1st June 2021. The description section states that the said name can be used for electric vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, four-wheelers, parts & components, and more. Click the link above for more.

