Bajaj Pulsar, Avenger to cost more starting 1st September: Check out the new prices

The prices of Bajaj motorcycles is set to increase starting 1st September, 2018. This price hike is a result of the Supreme Court's mandate on new two-wheelers regarding the third party insurance up to five years. Pune-based Bajaj Auto said in a press statement that the on-road prices of its new motorcycles will go up at least by Rs 3,000 starting next month with the new insurance structure. Come next month and the Bajaj Platina will see a price hike of Rs 4,800. On the other hand, the Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 will also be dearer by Rs 8,000. Bajaj Auto is currently offering free insurance offers to its customers on the purchase of motorcycles like the Bajaj V, Pulsar 150, Pulsar NS 160 and Discover and this will be valid till 31st August. In order to help the customers avail the maximum benefit of the offer, the company has announced that all Bajaj showrooms will remain open till 11 PM on 30th and 31st August.

Bajaj Auto is also offering free service up to two years on the purchase of models like CT 100, V, Discover, Pulsar and Platina. Moreover, the customers who purchase these motorcycles before 1st September will also get a five-year warranty at no additional cost. As the five-year third-party insurance will be mandatory, the respective owners do not need to worry about getting their vehicle insurance renewed every year. While the new insurance cover rule will definitely hike the prices of two-wheelers, it will give a relief to the two-wheeler owners as they get a peace of mind for five years.

In that sense, the new decision by the Supreme Court is good for the two-wheeler buyers. With all being said, if you are planning to buy a Bajaj motorcycle, now is the best time if you are looking to save some money right now. Stay tuned with us for more updates!