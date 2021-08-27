Bajaj Pulsar 250F, NS250 spotted doing 120 kmph test runs: Watch Video

The upcoming Bajaj 250F and the NS250 are expected to be launched in India around the festive season. Here is what to expect!

By:Updated: Aug 27, 2021 2:38 PM
Bajaj Pulsar NS250 (Image source: Bunny Punia)

 

Bajaj Auto is working on its quarter-litre Pulsars and the same are expected to be launched towards the end of this year. Out of the two models, the Pulsar 250F will be replacing the Pulsar 220F while the NS250 would be a bonus motorcycle. Now, very recently, Bunny Punia managed to capture both the aforementioned bikes doing high-speed test runs. The latest video shows the two bikes in action and also, gives a clear view of both the bikes. The footage shows the 250cc Pulsars cruising down on the highway and these can be seen doing speeds in excess of 120 kmph quite effortlessly.

Watch Bajaj Pulsar 250F, NS250 in action:

The exact specifications of the 250cc engine to be employed on the Pulsar 250F and NS250 are currently a mystery but the motor might be a derivative of the unit that powers the KTM 250 Duke. The Bajaj Pulsar 250F, as seen in the video, will get a projector headlamp and in fact, the entire lighting system is likely to get all-LEDs. In addition, the upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 250F is expected to get a semi-digital instrument cluster, dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System), and also, Nitrox-charged monoshock at the rear.

Bajaj Pulsar 250F (Image source: Bunny Punia)

The Pulsar 220F is currently on sale in India for a price of Rs 1.32 lakh and the Pulsar 250F is likely to cost Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 more. That said, the latter might arrive with a close to Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) price tag. More details on the new 250cc Pulsars are to be revealed in the coming days, so keep watching this space for all the action. Stay tuned with us for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Image, video source: Bunny Punia (YouTube)

