Bajaj Pulsar 250 India launch tomorrow: Biggest, most powerful Pulsar yet

The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 250 and the Pulsar 250F will be the most powerful Pulsars yet and will likely debut the brand's VVA tech. Here is everything that you should know!

By:Updated: Oct 27, 2021 10:28 AM

The all-new Bajaj Pulsar 250 is set to be launched in India tomorrow. The 250 line-up will have two models – a naked and a semi-faired and in all certainty, these will be called the Pulsar 250 and the Pulsar 250F respectively. The company recently teased the Pulsar 250F a couple of times and the teaser video along with the earlier surfaced spy footage spill a lot of details about the upcoming model(s). First and foremost, both bikes will likely feature an LED projector headlamp along with a fully digital instrument cluster. In addition, disc brakes will be equipped at both ends for decent stopping power.

The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 250 and the Pulsar 250F will get sporty-looking split step-up seats as well. Coming to the powertrain, the engine on these two will likely be an all-new unit instead of a derivative of the engine on the Dominar 250 or the KTM Duke 250. The air/oil-cooled engine is also expected to debut the brand’s VVA tech (Variable Valve Timing) in the pursuit of enhanced performance. The engine specifications of this motor are a mystery at the moment but we believe that the power output would be somewhere in the 27 hp region. That said, the soon-to-be-launched Pulsar 250 and the Pulsar 250F would be the most powerful Pulsars yet.

In terms of other features, even smaller capacity bikes are now getting smartphone connectivity and hence, it would be interesting to see if Bajaj Auto offers the same with its biggest Pulsars or not. Also, if the Pulsar 250F will replace the ageing Pulsar 220F or not is also something that we will get to know tomorrow. Keep watching this space as we bring you all the dope from the India launch event of the new Pulsar 250 range tomorrow morning, straight from Pune.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

